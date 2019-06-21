Nelson Mandela School For Social Justice Achievement Awards

“BOYS & GIRLS” CAMPUS VILLAGE CONTINUES TO RAISE & PRAISE ITS PRIDE & JOY

The award-giving continues for students at the Boys & Girls H.S. Campus — comprising Boys & Girls H.S., The School of Research and Service and The Nelson Mandela School of Justice.

And Our Time Press is happy to be on the scene for some of these events. We’re still recovering from the euphoria of the Campus’ stellar Athletics Gala of a few weeks ago and we were happy to attend the Mandela School’s achievement awards ceremony at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

Congratulations to the principal, parent coordinators, and support staff, and to Jordan Grant, Michael Washington, Ashley Nowlin, Brandon Charles, Sadira Philbert Fynn, Kiara Mayers-Lorde, Shamere Padgett, Andre Samuels, Tyriq Holland, Pamela McLean, National Barnett, Ramel Vasquez, Nia Lubin Alfred, Curtis Bryant; Curtis Bryant; Michael Washington, Iyana Brown, Laquaniasha Boone, Malik Campbell, Al Hanifa Ruqayyah, Alex Dougles, Aquan Bowry, Emanuel Cruz, Brianna Pierce, Mylord Claurens Zephirin, Talynithia Riley Miller, Donald Darious, Justin Hamilton, Chamar Johnson, Nia Willis, Jada Perkins, Brandon CHarles, Bria Prince, Kenvin Bakker, Justin Noel, Nigel Parks, Elijah Brown, Nyquan Cooper, Kadeem

Cox, Iyana Brown, Eric Kiazolu, Alaja Rickenbacker, Jonathan Decoteau-Briggs, Zaire Harley, and Ciarra Carroll. The students were given in categories ranging from personal growth to job well done.