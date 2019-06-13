NAUW Brooklyn Celebrates 65 Years of Service & Commitment!

On Saturday, June 8th, the National Association of University Women (NAUW)-Brooklyn Branch celebrated its 65th Anniversary with a very inspiring Scholarship and Awards brunch. One of the highlights was the presentation to Dr. Una S. T. Clarke, member of the CUNY Board of Trustees, by NAUW and by her daughter, the Honorable Yvette D. Clarke. Congresswoman Clarke sounded the urgent call for civic engagement and Census 2020 participation.

The NAUW honored four “Legacy” Honorees who have given more than 50 years of service to the organization: Doris Alexander, Doris Douglas, Wimberly Edwards and Fannie Porter (posthumous). The four “Activist” Honorees represented leaders in the fields of politics, education, civil rights and health care: Dr. Una Clarke, NAACP Brooklyn Branch; L. Joy Williams, President; Robert Gore, MD, Founder, Kings Against Violence Initiative; and Herold Simon, MD, Founder, Aesclepius Medical Society. Dr. Gore’s colleagues at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County – Emergency Department were event sponsors.

The fundraiser provided four new college scholarships and two continuing scholarships for students already in college. A tribute was made to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court Brown vs. Board of Education decision in 1954, which coincided with the founding year for NAUW-Brooklyn Branch.