NABJ Names Sharon Toomer, Former Journalist/Nonprofit leader, as its Executive Director

Sharon Toomer, an accomplished media executive and nonprofit leader, is the new executive director of the National Association of Black Journalists, the largest organization for journalists of color in the nation. The announcement came Monday after an extensive national search.

“We are excited that Sharon will be joining us at this critical time in NABJ’s history,” said Sarah Glover, NABJ President. “Her combined fundraising, organizational, executive management, journalism and public affairs experience and skills make her a dominant force. Sharon is experienced, a visionary and passionate. We feel confident that she will serve us well in the implementation of NABJ’s strategic plan and be an impactful leader.”

For Toomer, joining NABJ as executive director, “is a rare moment in my career lifespan when opportunity, preparedness, shared interest and timing intersect”.

Prior to joining NABJ, the Spelman graduate served as senior vice president for public affairs and policy at Matlock Advertising & Public Relations, where she led the agency’s Reputation Group in its work with a diverse portfolio of clients representing the corporate, nonprofit, academic and business sectors.

Toomer also served as chief of staff and senior policy advisor for U.S. Representative (D.C.-Shadow) Franklin Garcia and has also worked as an editorial producer for CNNfn and CNN Headline News and founded the award-winning digital news platform Black and Brown News.

As a communications professional, Toomer served two Kings County (Brooklyn, NY) District Attorney administrations. She also worked for the Association of Black Foundation Executives, the Brooklyn Borough President’s Office under Marty Markowitz and the City University of New York faculty union.

A past recipient of CUNY’s Graduate School of Journalism Political Reporting Fellowship, Toomer’s wide range of experiences and multicultural worldview has earned her awards in journalism excellence and appearances on television, radio, print and digital news outlets.

Toomer is expected to begin her work with NABJ on Oct. 9. For additional information, please visit www.nabj.org.