Music School String Students  to Perform at Home in Brooklyn,  April 13, and in Paris, April 23 & 24

In anticipation of their upcoming trip to and performances in Paris, France, the Brooklyn Music School (BMS) Strings Department is holding a concert on Saturday, April 13 (6:00-7:00pm) at the Brooklyn Music School as a chance for the students to perform their repertoire for the BMS community and as a fundraiser to cover some of the costs of the upcoming trip.

Brooklyn Music School (BMS) students will be performing in Paris on April 23 at the Parish of La Madeleine at 4pm, and on April 24 at the Town Hall of the 5th Arrondissement at 5pm. The concert on April 13th will be held in the MacDowell Room with a $20 suggested donation.

Following a successful concert with students from the acclaimed Ecole d’Art Musical – a Suzuki Strings School in Paris, France, in April 2018, BMS will be sending 20 students to Paris for a series of concerts during Spring Break in April.

“BMS has had a tradition of presenting students abroad during the 1950s and 1960s,” says Piruz Partow, BMS Executive Director, “and our trip to Belgium in 2015 really ignited our school and community. Our string program is the strongest that it’s ever been, thanks to Michael Vannoni, and I am proud that he and his students will represent the school, the borough, the city, state and our country.”

Throughout the years, the Brooklyn Music School has participated in several musical exchanges with schools in Europe, including music schools in Belgium and France. Part of the mission of BMS is to create unique and memorable performance opportunities for our students, and opportunities such as traveling abroad to perform are special, life-changing experiences where our students can forge new friendships and broaden their horizons.

BMS students and students from Ecole d’Art Musical will be performing in two exceptional venues in Paris including the Parish of La Madeleine, whose history dates to the 13th century, and the Town Hall of the 5th Arrondissement, one of the oldest districts of the city, also known as Panthéon. It is one of the central arrondissements of the capital and is notable for being the location of the Quartier Latin, a district dominated by universities, colleges and prestigious high schools since the 12th century when Sorbonne University was created.

The Brooklyn Music School views music and performance as the birthright of all people, an essential way that human beings connect with others and explore their creativity. The study of music has been demonstrated to enhance academic learning and helps to develop discipline and confidence that will serve children well throughout their lives.

For more information, visit www.brooklynmusicschool.org.