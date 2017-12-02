Midwood  HS Hurdling Phenom Signs with University of Kentucky

By Nathaniel Adams & OTP Staff

One of the off-track highlights of the PSAL Pilgrim Games this past Sunday was the signing of Midwood High School’s hurdling standout Tai Brown with the University of Kentucky Track and Field team.

The ceremony took place at the venerable 168th Street Armory Track & Field Center on Sunday, November 26, 2017 where a very happy young Mr. Brown said he was excited about going to the University of Kentucky, where he plans to major in sociology.

Coach Charles Weekes of the Ruff Kutz Track Club has been working with Tai since he was 9 years old. “Tai picked a great college and the coaches there are going to be a big help to him.”

At the signing Tai’s mother, Debby Gittins, said it was “awesome that he was able to find a coach comparable to his youth coach”.

Apparently, the young man had a number of college offers and finding the right fit was a cause for concern. “It was a collective thing that we did together to find somebody that he is comfortable with,” said Ms. Gittins. “There is a good feeling when you are comfortable with someone, and he found it.”