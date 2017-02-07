BROOKLYN: Elected officials, Jumaane Williams, Kevin Parker, Rodneyse Bichotte and Josue Pierre convene a “State of Immigration, State of Emergency” session on 2/8 at 1401 Flatbush Avenue, to consider potential changes for immigrants during President Trump’s watch and how to prepare for same. For more info, call 718.629.2900 or email bgooding@council.ny.gov.