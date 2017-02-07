Photo: Nathaniel Adams

BROOKLYN:  Elected officials,  Jumaane Williams,  Kevin Parker,  Rodneyse Bichotte and  Josue Pierre convene  a “State of Immigration, State of Emergency” session  on 2/8 at 1401 Flatbush Avenue,  to consider potential  changes for immigrants during President Trump’s watch and how to prepare for same.    For more info,  call  718.629.2900 or email  bgooding@council.ny.gov.

