MEDGAR EVERS COLLEGE 2018 BLACK HISTORY MONTH CALENDAR HIGHLIGHTS

(January 30, 2018, Brooklyn, NY) – In honor of Black History Month, Medgar Evers College is proud to present an exciting array of events that aim to be both celebratory and informative. The events include honoring an NAACP President, a Soul Food Festival sponsored by students and the English Department’s debut of a new literary magazine. Also, look for a Financial Literacy Seminar, a film about Historically Black Colleges, a conversation about the legacy of Frederick Douglass and a lecture on STEM and the African Diaspora. All events are free and open to the public.

February 5, 2018, 11:30 AM — 12:30 PM

1638 Bedford Ave., Edison O. Jackson Auditorium

Joy Williams, President of the Brooklyn Chapter of the NAACP, will be honored with the college’s Trailblazer Award and will hold a conversation with four MEC students. Question and Answer with audience follows.

February 6, 2018, 6:00 PM — 9:00 PM

1638 Bedford Ave., Edison O. Jackson Auditorium

Screening followed by panel discussion of renowned filmmaker Stanley Nelson’s new documentary, “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities”. Free but RSVP needed: Miles@mec.cuny.edu

“Dollars and Sense Financial Literacy Seminar” with CUNY Creative Arts Team

February 9, 2018, 12:00 PM — 2:00 PM

1638 Bedford Ave., Edison O. Jackson Auditorium

A “Dollars and Sense Financial Literacy Seminar” featuring skits by the City University of New York Creative Arts Team. A free, fun event that explores finance management and wealth accumulation.

THE FRANK RAGLAND MEMORIAL LECTURE: FROM THE CONGO TO HARVARD UNIVERSITY- STEM AND THE AFRICAN DIASPORA

February 21, 2018, 11:30 AM -1:00 PM

1638 Bedford Ave., Edison O. Jackson Auditorium

A lecture by Dr. Jonathan Mboyo Esole, a Congolese mathematician working on the geometry of string theory. He solved several important problems in mathematical physics and his work is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF).

“The Crown Heights Review” Literary Journal to be launched

February 21, 2018, 6:00 PM — 7:30 PM

1638 Bedford Ave., Edison O. Jackson Auditorium

The new literary journal, “The Crown Heights Review” (for students and alumni), will be presented at a Black History Month program featuring Pulitzer prizewinner Tyehimba Jess, reading from his collection “Olio”.

February 26, 2018, 6:30 PM — 8:30 PM

1638 Bedford Ave., EOJ Auditorium

In honor of the bicentennial birthday of Frederick Douglass, the Center for Black Literature, in conjunction with AKILA WORKSONGS, will present a program featuring a talk with Lloyd Weaver, the great-great grandson of Douglass. The program will also feature award-winning author and journalist Herb Boyd, who will provide a framework for the importance of the Douglass legacy in the age of Trump. The discussion moderator is Dr. Brenda M. Greene, Executive Director of the Center for Black Literature.

February 28, 2018, 11:30 AM — 1:00 PM

1638 Bedford Ave., Lobby

A free Soul Food Festival with music, dance and poetry featuring a sampling of dishes, reflecting the role of soul food for generations of African-Americans.