  MAYOR DE BLASIO AND CHANCELLOR CARRANZA ANNOUNCE NYC STUDENTS CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM NY STATE ON ENGLISH EXAMS AND CONTINUE TO CLOSE GAP ON MATH EXAMS

NEW YORK––Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza today announced that New York City students are outperforming New York State on State English exams, and are continuing to close the gap with the State on State math exams. New York City students outperformed the State on State English exams for the first time ever in 2016 and have now done so for three years in a row.

In 2018, 46.7 percent of New York City students met proficiency standards in English and 42.7 percent of students met the standards in math. By comparison, 45.2 percent of all New York State students met proficiency standards in English and 44.5 percent met proficiency standards in math.

“We came into office to shake the foundation of a system that neglected too many students, parents, teachers and schools,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We now have a school system that is steadily improving before our eyes. We’ve seen steady gains across our students’ State math and English exams, proving that equity and excellence go hand in hand. I salute our students on their progress.”

“Our students’ performance on these exams is one measure of the strength of New York City schools – the hard work of our students, and the dedication and support of our teachers, staff, and families,” said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. “Along with record-high graduation and college enrollment rates and progress on our Equity & Excellence for All agenda, these scores are indicative of the sustained progress we have made in classrooms, schools and districts across all five boroughs. We have much more work to do to close opportunity gaps, and we will continue our push to deliver the equitable and excellent education that every New York City public school student deserves.”

New York City schools are the strongest they’ve ever been across multiple measures, including:

The highest-ever graduation rate – 74.3 percent of the Class of 2017.

The lowest-ever dropout rate – 7.8 percent of the Class of 2017.

The highest-ever postsecondary enrollment rate – 57 percent of the Class of 2016.

The highest-ever number of New York City students taking and passing Advanced Placement exams and the SAT exam.

New York City students’ performance on State exams goes hand-in-hand with these gains, and reflects investments in the Mayor and Chancellor’s Equity and Excellence for All agenda.

Starting in spring 2018, the New York State Education Department reduced the number of testing days from three to two per exam. Because of this and other changes to the State exams in 2018, the New York State Education Department has advised that 2018 results should not be compared to 2017 results. Therefore, our key findings focus on overall proficiency comparisons between New York City students and their peers in the rest of the State, because all students took the same exams in 2018:

New York City students outperformed New York State on English, with 46.7 percent of students meeting proficiency standards, compared to the State’s 45.2 percent. This is the third year in a row that New York City students have outperformed their State peers on English, with the difference increasing each time. This year, the difference increased from 0.8 percentage points to 1.5 percentage points.

New York City students continued to close the gap with New York State on the State math exams, from 2.4 percentage points to 1.8 percentage points.

Prior to the test revisions, New York City students’ English and math results had increased every year for four years. English results improved in each of the City’s 32 community school districts for four years in a row.