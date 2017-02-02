America’s former first daughter (fight me) is apparently keeping busy now that her dad has stepped down from the presidency. Malia Obama marked her first week as a “normal” person by attending an event supporting the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Monday, USA Today reports.
Source: Malia Obama Seen at Dakota Access Pipeline Protest at Sundance
