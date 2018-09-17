Lion-hearted Community Service in Brooklyn

On Sept. 4th, members of the Brooklyn Bedford-Stuyvesant Lions Club donated 60 book bags to PS 305 in Brooklyn, NY. The school bags were filled with school supplies (paper, composition notebooks, pencils, pens, folders and other assorted materials). The bags were well-received and will be provided to students who need them.

Pictured left to right are: Ms. Dunn (Parent Coordinator), Mr. William Crumpe, Mr. Prince Felix (President, Bedford-Stuyvesant Lions Club), Dr. Julia Mortley (Principal), and Lions Club members Mr. Anthony Cochran, Mr. William Williams and Ms. Janice LaCroix.