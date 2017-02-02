Courtesy of Swann Auction Galleries

 

Courtesy of Swann Auction Galleries

Some readers questioned the authenticity of the newly found image of Harriet Tubman scheduled for auction by Swann Galleries on March 30, and displayed in last week’s Our Time Press.

Our friend Elizabeth Rankin-Fulcher checked with Kate Clifford Larson, author of the 2004 bestseller BOUND for the PROMISED LAND – HARRIET TUBMAN: Portrait of An American Hero , who immediately responded by email:

She looks so dignified, proud, and confident. She is so young, so beautiful! Love her clothing!

No one has seen this image before. The photo would have been taken between 1865 and 1868. Tubman would have been 43-46 years old.

The photo album in which it is contained was owned by Quaker abolitionist and close Tubman friend Emily Howland.

So, the provenance is impeccable! I hope the Smithsonian gets it!

Thank you for letting me know! You are eyes and ears on the ground!!

Kate Larson also serves as a special consultant to the National Park Service on Harriet Tubman, reports Rankin-Fulcher.  (Bernice Green/Legacy)

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

57 COMMENTS

  1. If you’re thinking about getting the license, talk to everybody in your
    network to listen to the good and the bad of getting your permit.

  7. It really is buyer beware and realtors will tell you anything to get one to
    purchase and can confuse and hassle you as much as they could.

« Older Comments

LEAVE A REPLY