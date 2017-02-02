Courtesy of Swann Auction Galleries

 

Courtesy of Swann Auction Galleries

Some readers questioned the authenticity of the newly found image of Harriet Tubman scheduled for auction by Swann Galleries on March 30, and displayed in last week’s Our Time Press.

Our friend Elizabeth Rankin-Fulcher checked with Kate Clifford Larson, author of the 2004 bestseller BOUND for the PROMISED LAND – HARRIET TUBMAN: Portrait of An American Hero , who immediately responded by email:

She looks so dignified, proud, and confident. She is so young, so beautiful! Love her clothing!

No one has seen this image before. The photo would have been taken between 1865 and 1868. Tubman would have been 43-46 years old.

The photo album in which it is contained was owned by Quaker abolitionist and close Tubman friend Emily Howland.

So, the provenance is impeccable! I hope the Smithsonian gets it!

Thank you for letting me know! You are eyes and ears on the ground!!

Kate Larson also serves as a special consultant to the National Park Service on Harriet Tubman, reports Rankin-Fulcher.  (Bernice Green/Legacy)

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

48 COMMENTS

  1. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s
    equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit
    the nail on the head. The issue is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy I came across this during my hunt for something relating to this.

  4. Fair Binary Options is the best place to discover everything about the best binary
    options brokers and we have put a lot of effort into tracking the
    modifications in the market that can impact traders straight and indirectly.

  6. Whether you are a seasoned Binary Options trader or are brand-new to
    the world of Binary Options trading then it is constantly going to spend for you to get as
    much info surrounding trading each and every kind of Binary Option that is readily available to be traded.

  7. Sadly, Bob” from Maryland does not know squat about the San Antonio real-estate market, but he can write extended commentary to the opposite, since he is being given a system by Zillow.

  8. McFedries, financing officer using Smart Choice Realty Solutions California, in Hillcrest, proposes socking
    away up to you’re able to per salary in a savings account.

  9. A small business preparation region that’s been relatively overlooked by small businesses is contingency planning regarding their commercial real-estate funding.

  13. A provision requiring Vendor to deliver at closing study of the
    house in Seller’s possession, engineer’s certificate, or any plot plan to Purchaser or Purchaser’s agent or attorney at least 30 days prior to closure.

  21. Embracing month 2, the newest stability is the old equilibrium less the main cost in month 1,
    or MONEY 99. The interest owing in month 2 is assessed in the
    same way as in month 1, but since it utilizes the newest reduced balance, it’s $.48 lessen at $332.85.

    That makes the key repayment in month TWO $.48 greater.

  28. I am hoping you love these stories from my life… you’ve
    learned a great deal about me in the process, but hopefully you’ve discovered even more about the real
    estate marketplace and and exactly why you,
    too, need to own at least most of your residence.

  35. I am also not likely to say that real estate brokers in the USA operate ethically or even within real-estate law;
    nonetheless, the majority of agents here (and I Had bet in Australia, too)
    really seem to operate ethically and legally.

  46. Some real estate firms in Delhi-NCR are building jobs,
    both residential and business, owing to the rising interest in properties in addition to ownership.

LEAVE A REPLY