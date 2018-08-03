John Delgado, 41, is Obama’s Choice for Upstate Run

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Antonio Delgado, a Democrat running for Congress in Upstate New York’s 19th Congressional District, in an attempt to unset first term U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, in the November 6 election.

Delgado, a resident of Rhinebeck, and Anna Kaplan, a Democrat running for state Senate in New York’s Seventh District, were the only New York candidates endorsed by Obama.

Said Delgado, “I am humbled to receive former President Obama’s endorsement. I look forward to continuing to build on the momentum created by the grassroots support of our volunteers. As actively engaged citizens we can best improve our democracy.”

Delgado sees gun violence as a public health crisis, supports expanding background checks on domestic abusers and violent criminals from purchasing firearms, reform of the broken education system and bringing universal health care to all, and greening cities.

Delgado has also won the endorsements of the Citizen Action of New York, Dutchess County Democratic Committee, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Move Forward New York and the Congressional Black Caucus, among many other groups.

In a statement, MFNY has said, “Delgado is a stark contrast to current Congressman, John Faso, who has mostly avoided major interactions with his constituents, while chiefly voting in support of the Trump Administration.”

In 2006, Delgado recorded an 18-song rap CD criticizing the two-party system.

Born in Schenectady, New York, Delgado grew up in upstate New York, attended Colgate University, in Hamilton, New York, where he graduated with high honors and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. From there, he went to Harvard Law school, where he met his wife Lacey. They are the parents of two children. (BGreen)