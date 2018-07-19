On Sunday, August 5th, Borough President Adams will host an “International Day of Friendship” celebration in Brooklyn, his fifth annual festival recognizing the hundreds of cultures and ethnicities that make Brooklyn an unparalleled center of diversity.

As the signature event in Borough President Adams’ “Embrace Your Hyphen” campaign celebrating Americans who honor their various heritages, the day will consist of a series of cultural identity-oriented festivities that begin at 1:00 PM with a Unity Parade of Flags, featuring the flags of 195 nations marching down Fulton Street from its intersection with Flatbush Avenue toward Brooklyn Borough Hall.

What better way to orientate yourself with a new country or culture than through food and drinks? Food is a very important part of a person’s day, so why not nourish the people of Brooklyn with unique cuisine from all around the world? International Day of Friendship will give Brooklynites a unique treat; there will be tents set up and filled with delicious food from all over the world.

Following the parade, which will include New Yorkers from more than 80 countries as well as dancers, drummers and stilt walkers, the festivities at Brooklyn Borough Hall and Columbus Park will run through 5:00 PM and feature a series of artistic and cultural performances from a wide variety of groups represented in the borough, as well as a taste of ethnic cuisine from an array of local food trucks.

The celebration will also present a Global Village, including tents from countries around the world showcasing their cultures, cuisines and customs from around the world. Visitors will be able to have an interactive experience in each of these tents to feel, hear and see unique cultural artifacts and stories.