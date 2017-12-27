Interfaith Medical Center Celebrates 5th Annual Winter Wonderland

On Friday, December 15th, Interfaith Medical Center celebrated the holiday season with their 5th Annual Winter Wonderland Celebration. Children from surrounding schools and day care centers participated. Each child took a commemorative picture with Santa and received a gift.

And on Tuesday, December 19th, Interfaith Medical Center celebrated their 5th Annual Secret Santa. 245 families received one-hundred-dollar American Express gift cards. “Winter Wonderland and Secret Santa have become holiday traditions for Interfaith,” said LaRay Brown, President and CEO of Interfaith Medical Center. “For many families, it’s not easy to provide gifts for their children, and what should be a joyous time can become stressful. Thanks to our sponsors and the Interfaith Auxiliary, we’re able to release some of that burden and bring joy to youngsters in our community during this season of giving.”

“Families were chosen from our clinics, community schools and organizations,” said Sharonnie Perry, Director of Community and Government Relations. “These events started when IMC was in bankruptcy. This was a way to show our appreciation to the community for their support.”