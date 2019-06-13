In Loving Memory

Dr. Olivia Cousins was born in the winter of 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to

Mary and Oliver Cousins, Sr. with her four siblings: Sandy, Collette, Michelle

and Oliver, Jr. Olivia graduated from Julienne High School in Dayton, OH in

1967 and proceeded to attend the University of Dayton, graduating in 1970

with a BA in Psychology. Olivia was a charter member of the university’s

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. chapter, and instrumental in founding its Black

Studies Department. As a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating

Committee, she traveled to the Deep South to help with Black voter

registration. Olivia left Dayton and moved to Boston-Cambridge, MA for

graduate studies where she did further studies at Harvard University and

Boston University, earning degrees in Education and Social Policy (1970) and

Afro-American Studies (1975). In 1984, after fulfilling the requirements, she

was awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Medical/Community

Sociology.

Baptized and confirmed at St. James Catholic Church in Dayton,

Olivia, “Libby,” as she was affectionately called by her family and close

friends, was a devout Catholic and a woman of faith for all times. Helen

La Kelly Hunt, In Faith and Feminism: Holy Alliance, calls her friend and

colleague, “A scholar, a Catholic woman and a feminist” and quotes Dr.

Cousins saying: “As a Christian, I am guided by the spiritual understanding

that I am a steward of the world—responsible for the total well-being, mind,

body and spirit–of this planet.” Olivia’s faithfulness and deep spirituality live

on in the ecumenical associations and affiliations in which she actively

engaged in membership and the ministry of service, including St. Paul AME

Church in Cambridge, MA as a founding participant of The Henry Buckner

School; Bridge Street AME Church in Brooklyn, NY, where she created the

Rites of Passage Program for Preteen Girls; Our Lady of Victory of St.

Martin de Porres Parish, Brooklyn, NY, where, as Eucharistic Minister, she

co-created an Annual Jazz Concert Fundraiser; and St. Francis of Assisi

Church, New York, NY, as Eucharistic Minister, volunteer parish

photographer and usher.

Dr. Cousins was a fierce warrior for social justice who championed

civil rights by fighting for access to adequate health care for women in the

inner city; her work mirrored her passions. As a Clinical Sociologist, Dr.

Cousins advocated for communities of color locally and internationally;

Director for the After-School Program at Solomon Carter Fuller-Community

Mental Health Center in Roxbury, MA (1978); Consultant for The Pan-African

Program for Neonatal Health Care in Liberia, West Africa; Professor at City

University of New York’s Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC

1987-2019) where she developed the college’s Black Men and Black

Women’s Initiative (1988); she chaired the Health and Education Departments as well (1991); became Director of BMCC’s College Opportunity to Prepare for

Employment Program and founded BMCC’s Women’s Resource Center.

As a feminist, a scholar and an African-American historian, Olivia

was committed to advancing the issues of all women and the legacy of

African-Americans; her passion is evident in the organizations in which she

held positions of leadership, including the acquisition of the historic John

Mercer Langston* House, former board chairperson of the National Women’s

Health Network, board member of The Sister Fund and the New York

Women’s Foundation. Dr. Cousins not only owned and stewarded the John

Mercer Langston Historic House, which is a historical African American

landmark, but she also founded the John Mercer Langston Institute in

Oberlin, OH. The House was in disrepair when she purchased it, but Dr.

Cousins personally financed all the repairs to date, and through grit,

ingenuity and creativity, she developed historical tours, youth education

programs and scholarly retreats that embody the legacy of John Mercer

Langston. Dr. Cousins was a Charter Chapter member of Increase Carpenter

Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Queens,

NY, was a past Chapter Regent of Increase Carpenter Chapter, and was the

Northeastern Division Vice Chair for the Historic Preservation Committee.

Disciplined and prayerful, Olivia’s playful side loved the arts; she

was an artistic photographer with a passion for photojournalism, producing

photo essays documenting her family, the people and flowers of her

neighborhood in Brooklyn, her travels to Ghana, New York City’s

#BringBackOurGirls protests, historical tombstones and Underground

Railroad sites. Olivia enjoyed Broadway plays, roaming around the Fulton Art

Fair and being an avid collector of art.

Olivia loved living; she leaves to cherish her memory her beloved

daughter Aisha and her siblings Collette, Michelle (Mark Wherry) and Oliver

Cousins, Jr., and is preceded in death by her sister Sandy Cousins Young

(2004). Olivia’s nieces and nephews include Nicole Nooks, John (Shawna),

Arden Blackwell, Aana Leech (Jeremy), Jessica Wherry and Christopher

Cousins, as well as a great-niece, Nova Leech, and a host of wonderfully

caring friends too numerous to name, along with colleagues, students and

\

church family members.

* John Mercer Langston was an African American abolitionist, attorney,

educator, activist, diplomat and politician in the United States. He was the

first dean of the law school at Howard University and helped create the

department.