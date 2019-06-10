Homegoing Services for Nana Ansaa

A great and gracious elder has joined the ancestors. Nana Okomfopanyin Amma Ansaa Atei, a retired nurse, was one of the first Black people to be initiated as a priest of the Akan religion in the United States. She also spent a good deal of time in Ghana, West Africa studying and practicing her faith. She was a spiritual mentor to thousands and was beloved across the nation for her caring, her gentle goodness and her devotion to the spiritual and cultural legacy of people of African descent.

“Nana Ansaa was truly a servant to the African-American community,” said Nana Amadoma Bediako, a longtime friend and fellow priest. “She was a member and/or supporter of a number of African-centered organizations. She once told me that she wants to be known for her love of knowledge and information. May her loving spirit continue to support us!”

“Nana Ansaa was a passionate, dedicated akomfo of the Akan tradition who everyone knew and loved and who helped return something of our collective past back to us,” said Nana Kwabena Anan, an Akan priest who loved and admired her as well.

The confirmed date for Nana Ansaa’s wake is Friday, June 7th from 4-8pm. The funeral will be Saturday, June 8th from 9am-12noon. Departure for the burial site will be immediately afterwards. Venues and addresses are: Wake and Funeral – St. Augustine Presbyterian Church, 838 Prospect Ave., at the corner of 165th Street, Bronx, N.Y. The Repast: Goodwill Baptist Church, 643 Crotona Park South, Bronx, N.Y. The entrance is on Clinton Ave. (side entrance) from 3-6pm.