Tenants of 400 Herkimer Street held a rally this past Saturday, to protest developer Candor Capital new building, being right up against 400 Herkimer Street, is taking out 18 bedroom, kitchen and bathroom windows affecting 12 apartments. Neither the building manager at 400 Herkimer, Mr. Delwar Hussain of Surat Realty or Mr. Shlomo Sinay of Candor Capital returned messages for comment.