If a history of civic, community and business involvement is any indication then Bedford-Stuyvesant residents are in very capable hands with Community Board 3’s new chief administrator.
That after the CB3 board both accepted the resignation of its longtime Chair Henry Butler and then promptly hired him to replace the retiring Charlene Philips as the new district manager.
“As district manager, I would like to have issues resolved in a quicker manner and I plan on being a district manager that gets things done,” said Butler. “If we see something or get calls – whether it’s about flooding, a streetlight being out or a park that needs cleaning – we will call the city agency and get it taken care of. And with today’s technology, I will go out with an iPad and take a picture of the problem and get it done right away.”
Butler also vowed to work (in partnership) with all the local elected officials, whom he called crucial to maintaining city services.
“A community board is only as good as its relationship with elected officials because at the end of the day they are the ones who have to get the funding for local
projects,” said Butler. “Examples of this are that as chair it was through working with City Councilman Al Vann and City Councilwoman Letitia James that we were able to get funding for the Nostrand Avenue reconstruction, and working with State Senator Velmanette Montgomery we were able to get funding for the Utica Avenue Subway Station renovation.”
In his new position Butler, who has served as the nonpaid CB3 Chair for the past seven years, will take over a yearly budget of slightly over $200,000 and the three-person CB3 office located on the second floor of Restoration Plaza. Besides being the community liaison in providing services throughout the community, the office keeps board members informed of developments, meets regularly with the various city agencies and works on such civic issues as rezoning and other land use matters.
Butler is a lifelong Bed-Stuy resident who was raised in the Tompkins Houses and currently lives in the southern end of the community. The position is also a continuation of a lifetime of civil service to the city and the neighborhood. A graduate of public schools, Butler received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and recently retired after 15 years as an MTA train conductor and union representative for transit workers. Prior to that, he worked in the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and for NYCHA as the director of the Lafayette Gardens Community Center.
Besides being personally and professionally invested in making the community and city a better place in which to live, Butler has also recently become a business owner as he readies his Brooklyn Burger & Brew restaurant for opening in the near future. The eatery is on the corner of Ralph Avenue and Decatur Street. Community Board 3 Vice Chair Tremaine Wright, another lifelong Bed-Stuy resident and owner of the Common Grounds Coffee Shop (376 Tompkins Avenue), is replacing Butler as the interim chair.
Wright, an attorney, attended Duke University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Chicago Law School. “We’re excited to have a new district manager and I’m looking forward to this new coming year,” she said. The community board office is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The phone number is (718) 622-6601. The next CB3 meeting is slated for 7 pm, Sept. 9 in the basement of Restoration Plaza.
Latest posts by Stephen Witt (see all)
- Robinson Retirement Creates Room for Democracy Growth - April 2, 2016
- Bed-Stuy Slow Zone Hits Speed Bump - February 14, 2014
- de Blasio Budget Calls For End To NYCHA Residents to Pay For Police - February 14, 2014
I’m really enjoying the design and laygout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which mmakes it much moree pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Exceptional work!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create
my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
thanks
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast coming yet again to read further news.
Howdy! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks
weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a theme
or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If
you have any recommendations, please share.
With thanks!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job
and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Dr. Pridgen believes herpes simplex virus infections are causing intestine and different
symptoms in fibromyalgia, continual fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS),
and irritable bowel syndrome.
Some chalets provide an even more extravagant vacation with jacuzzis, jacuzzis, massages and also childcare to permit you optimal leisure
time and also some time far from your little beloveds.
Amazing! Its genuinely amazing paragraph, I have got much clear idea regarding from this post.
Heolo there, You have don a great job. I will certainly
digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Ahaa, its good conversation regarding this article here at this
website, I have read all that, so at ths time me also commenting here.
Hi to all, because I am genuinely eager of reading this website’s post to be updated daily.
It consists of fastidious information.
Hurrah! In the end I got a weblog from where I be capable of actually take valuable facts concerning my
study and knowledge.
Let me explain.
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve
certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise
some technical issues using this webb site, since I experienced to reload the site
many times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your
placement in google and can damage your high qualitty score if ads
and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective
fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon.
An additional factor you need to keep away from when you want to
understand how to get back with each other with your ex girlfriend is to keep smothering her with your constant presence.
This mega coaster towers over treetops at more than 200 feet
high before going through the woodland of Holiday Park
at 75 miles per hour on a steel track.
I am truly pleased to glance at this weblog posts which contains
plenty of useful data, thanks for providing these information.
If she’s interested in understanding you in the real world – she’ll give you signals.
Generally, the partner who suggests using such toys could be the one who initiates the process of lovemaking
with a similar. In case of genital herpes treatment ,
herpes comes in contact using the genitals to cause the infection.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your webb site offered us with helpful info to work on.
You’ve performed ann impressive job and our entire neighborhood might be thankful
to you.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your site, how
can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account aided
me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vibrant clear idea
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological world everything is accessible on net?
It’s really a nice aand useful piece of information.
I’m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us.
Please stfay us informed like this. Thank you ffor sharing.
Useful information. Lucky me I found your website unintentionally,
and I am surprised why this accident didn’t came
about in advance! I bookmarked it.
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my web site so i got here to go back the prefer?.I am attempting to in finding issues to improve my web site!I
suppose its good enough to make use of some of your concepts!!
Hey there! I know this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does building a well-established website such as yours require
a lot of work? I am completely new to blogging however I do write in my journal on a daily basis.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new
aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!
He will be portrayed – wearing quite significant make-up – by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (who formerly
got some comic book movie encounter with a vital
supporting role as Kurse in Thor: The Dark World).
Early remedy, ideally inside 24 hours of the first signs of a genital herpes outbreak, can alleviate the symptoms inside a few days.