If a history of civic, community and business involvement is any indication then Bedford-Stuyvesant residents are in very capable hands with Community Board 3’s new chief administrator.
That after the CB3 board both accepted the resignation of its longtime Chair Henry Butler and then promptly hired him to replace the retiring Charlene Philips as the new district manager.
“As district manager, I would like to have issues resolved in a quicker manner and I plan on being a district manager that gets things done,” said Butler. “If we see something or get calls – whether it’s about flooding, a streetlight being out or a park that needs cleaning – we will call the city agency and get it taken care of. And with today’s technology, I will go out with an iPad and take a picture of the problem and get it done right away.”
Butler also vowed to work (in partnership) with all the local elected officials, whom he called crucial to maintaining city services.
“A community board is only as good as its relationship with elected officials because at the end of the day they are the ones who have to get the funding for local
projects,” said Butler. “Examples of this are that as chair it was through working with City Councilman Al Vann and City Councilwoman Letitia James that we were able to get funding for the Nostrand Avenue reconstruction, and working with State Senator Velmanette Montgomery we were able to get funding for the Utica Avenue Subway Station renovation.”
In his new position Butler, who has served as the nonpaid CB3 Chair for the past seven years, will take over a yearly budget of slightly over $200,000 and the three-person CB3 office located on the second floor of Restoration Plaza. Besides being the community liaison in providing services throughout the community, the office keeps board members informed of developments, meets regularly with the various city agencies and works on such civic issues as rezoning and other land use matters.
Butler is a lifelong Bed-Stuy resident who was raised in the Tompkins Houses and currently lives in the southern end of the community. The position is also a continuation of a lifetime of civil service to the city and the neighborhood. A graduate of public schools, Butler received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and recently retired after 15 years as an MTA train conductor and union representative for transit workers. Prior to that, he worked in the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and for NYCHA as the director of the Lafayette Gardens Community Center.
Besides being personally and professionally invested in making the community and city a better place in which to live, Butler has also recently become a business owner as he readies his Brooklyn Burger & Brew restaurant for opening in the near future. The eatery is on the corner of Ralph Avenue and Decatur Street. Community Board 3 Vice Chair Tremaine Wright, another lifelong Bed-Stuy resident and owner of the Common Grounds Coffee Shop (376 Tompkins Avenue), is replacing Butler as the interim chair.
Wright, an attorney, attended Duke University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Chicago Law School. “We’re excited to have a new district manager and I’m looking forward to this new coming year,” she said. The community board office is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The phone number is (718) 622-6601. The next CB3 meeting is slated for 7 pm, Sept. 9 in the basement of Restoration Plaza.
Latest posts by Stephen Witt (see all)
- Robinson Retirement Creates Room for Democracy Growth - April 2, 2016
- Bed-Stuy Slow Zone Hits Speed Bump - February 14, 2014
- de Blasio Budget Calls For End To NYCHA Residents to Pay For Police - February 14, 2014
No se ponga en manos de personas no especializadas, nosotros somos profesionales cualificados y la satisfacción del cliente
es fundamental.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it ;
) I am going to come back yet again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change,may you be rich and continue to help others.
It’s difficult to find experienced people on this subject, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
In the photo below, the shirt is folded in half, matching the shoulder seams and the neck-edges.
I think other website proprietors should
take this internewt site as ann model, very clean and fantastic user genial style.
Below this you will find the Notifications which shows all incoming alerts from various applications that you have placed on the device.
They require plans that will not include them visiting their dealer constantly to reload their credit,
in addition to plans that do not charge them lots of money because of their services.
This is surely the enormous display as belonging to the HTC Sensation XL.
Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
Appreciatipn to my father who told me about this webpage, this website is really amazing.
Sony’s newest model the Xperia Z is a top quality phone, though recently the Xperia range may
be firmly in the centre in the popularity stakes.
But actually, its stand-by period and talk-time are below the normal of current smartphone out there.
With the Nokia Asha phone individuals are always connected
capable to explore the Internet while using powerful and fast Nokia
Browser, any moment, any place.
Fantastic beat ! I wiish to apprentice while yоu amend үoսr web site, howw couⅼd i subszcribe for a blog website?
Thhe account helped mе a acceptable deal. І had bᥱеn tiny bbit acquainted ߋf this your
broadcast prоvided bright clеar concept
http://istanbul.cloud9escorts.com/author/maitye7892/
Soccer players run a lot therefore, building
your running stamina is part of an powerful soccer
conditioning system. When operating, run at a slow steady pace, then do a 30 second burst of running as quick as you can.
It’s under no circumstances been easier to express your creativity and start off
your personal on-line t-shirt business enterprise. Adhere to along
with the video below and you can have your on line t-shirt company up and operating with an on-demand printing and
fulfillment service in just 20 minutes.