If a history of civic, community and business involvement is any indication then Bedford-Stuyvesant residents are in very capable hands with Community Board 3’s new chief administrator.
That after the CB3 board both accepted the resignation of its longtime Chair Henry Butler and then promptly hired him to replace the retiring Charlene Philips as the new district manager.
“As district manager, I would like to have issues resolved in a quicker manner and I plan on being a district manager that gets things done,” said Butler. “If we see something or get calls – whether it’s about flooding, a streetlight being out or a park that needs cleaning – we will call the city agency and get it taken care of. And with today’s technology, I will go out with an iPad and take a picture of the problem and get it done right away.”
Butler also vowed to work (in partnership) with all the local elected officials, whom he called crucial to maintaining city services.
“A community board is only as good as its relationship with elected officials because at the end of the day they are the ones who have to get the funding for local
projects,” said Butler. “Examples of this are that as chair it was through working with City Councilman Al Vann and City Councilwoman Letitia James that we were able to get funding for the Nostrand Avenue reconstruction, and working with State Senator Velmanette Montgomery we were able to get funding for the Utica Avenue Subway Station renovation.”
In his new position Butler, who has served as the nonpaid CB3 Chair for the past seven years, will take over a yearly budget of slightly over $200,000 and the three-person CB3 office located on the second floor of Restoration Plaza. Besides being the community liaison in providing services throughout the community, the office keeps board members informed of developments, meets regularly with the various city agencies and works on such civic issues as rezoning and other land use matters.
Butler is a lifelong Bed-Stuy resident who was raised in the Tompkins Houses and currently lives in the southern end of the community. The position is also a continuation of a lifetime of civil service to the city and the neighborhood. A graduate of public schools, Butler received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and recently retired after 15 years as an MTA train conductor and union representative for transit workers. Prior to that, he worked in the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and for NYCHA as the director of the Lafayette Gardens Community Center.
Besides being personally and professionally invested in making the community and city a better place in which to live, Butler has also recently become a business owner as he readies his Brooklyn Burger & Brew restaurant for opening in the near future. The eatery is on the corner of Ralph Avenue and Decatur Street. Community Board 3 Vice Chair Tremaine Wright, another lifelong Bed-Stuy resident and owner of the Common Grounds Coffee Shop (376 Tompkins Avenue), is replacing Butler as the interim chair.
Wright, an attorney, attended Duke University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Chicago Law School. “We’re excited to have a new district manager and I’m looking forward to this new coming year,” she said. The community board office is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The phone number is (718) 622-6601. The next CB3 meeting is slated for 7 pm, Sept. 9 in the basement of Restoration Plaza.
Latest posts by Stephen Witt (see all)
- Robinson Retirement Creates Room for Democracy Growth - April 2, 2016
- Bed-Stuy Slow Zone Hits Speed Bump - February 14, 2014
- de Blasio Budget Calls For End To NYCHA Residents to Pay For Police - February 14, 2014
A suitable insurance coverage will assist your company to
run in a design that is guaranteed.
Being the primary regulatory body for binary options, the CySEC
can afford European traders a multitude of choices.
As you will invest a substantial quantity of time on the road,
having the right type of insurance policy cover for your cars can show indispensable.
It is really true to say that the widely of All or Absolutely nothing
Choices is growing, and if you are brand-new to the world of online
Binary Options trading and are looking for high risk but high reward kinds of trades then these
types of Binary Options trades will always provide you such a trading experience,
and can typically provide some huge returns.
We will certainly maintain you up up to day with details of any governing
changes from the insurance industry that may affect your courier law firm.
Coversure Midlands Ltd t/as Coversure Insurance Solutions (Bromsgrove) is authorized as well as managed by the Financial Conduct
Authority.
All our panel members are FCA controlled and also waiting to provide you their finest messenger insurance policy quotation now.
By comprehending what to search for, you can conserve yourself time
as well as more significantly money right from the beginning, by discovering the right Binary
Options Broker that is going to meet all your needs and get you
the most return on your investment.
The term fire insurance coverage is specified as insurance versus loss or harm
to residential property through lightning, surge or fire as a result of ignition.
The problem is that brokers that are not certified at all are not safe
and need to not be relied on.
Responsibility is limited to the expense incurred by the insured to
remodel the ruined or ruined documents from duplicates.
I like this web site it’s a master piece! Glad I noticed this on google.
If the bicyclist is covered under a non-owner or driver’s automobile plan, that insurance coverage may supply insurance coverage in the event of a hit-and-run.
SIS offer competitively-priced insurance coverage for the independent
as well as for businesses big and. tiny.
I really feel we could have to operate overtime producing you presentable for the camera though.
That is the dilemma about inner ugliness, it shows on the outdoors.
A smart decision on insurance policy for you’ll be
messenger truck insurance policy in that instance.
In this situation, a consumer offers services or items to firms and also the companies pay
for them.
Counting on the insurance coverage of common providers (professional shipping
business) for compensation may or might not be a sensible choice.
In between bikes, auto share, and transportation, as well as probably bundle
shipping, people do it, yet it isn’t very easy.
Selecting workers with driving documents that are extremely clear is for
guarding resources in your truck insurance coverage a must.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Many thanks
Really no matter if someone doesn’t understand afterward its up to
other visitors that they will help, so here it takes place.
They are a reputable brand that provides both low level and high volume traders the most significant and most diverse range of trading choices.
Furthermore, if you are a Messenger operator, now provides Full responsibility GIT pay for up to 6 motor vehicles.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Get a terrific belief courier insurance policy quote now – call 0800 369 8590 or click the switch to obtain a quote.
The 2nd expense (HB 1087), he said, threatens development” in shifting plans right into the exclusive insurance coverage market from the state-backed Citizens.
Binary choices generally do not have tools such as stop-loss orders (to close early to
minimise losses) and they cannot be encompassed enhance your profit.
We recognize this and also offer competitive messenger fleet insurance coverage that covers a
variety of products whilst en route.
Really, Kynect is spent for by insurance coverage
business that offer policies in Kentucky.
Some importers as well as exporters may intend to guarantee their products based on price.
Whatever items or products you need to guarantee, it’s important that you
obtain the most effective cover to fit your budget and your needs.
This is very interesting, You’re a very professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and sit up for searching
for extra of your wonderful post. Additionally, I have shared
your site in my social networks!
When utilizing a van for messenger job individuals do not simply have the price
of the van to take into consideration.
There are many different platforms out there, from popular platforms like Tradologic
and Spot Option to proprietary Platforms that have actually been coded by in-house software application engineers particularly
for that broker.
, if you are the sub-contracted haulier you will certainly need to ensure your insurance coverage
cover reflects the investing disorders made use of by
your principal.
After that merely fill out the type as well as we’ll get back to you with
a premium by email, if you would certainly like your
quote online.
That, then, allows them to supply lesser costs to the
people buying health insurance.
We pay orders of magnitude a lot more for each imaging test and also
we are paying a substantial cost for medications we probably shouldn’t be taking.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I
was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and
I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if
you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Esta crema repara las arrugas profundas, las líneas de expresión y los signos del envejecimiento cutáneo. http://okhair.cc/home.php?mod=space&uid=96015&do=profile
I have read so many content on the topic of the blogger lovers however this piece of writing
is genuinely a nice piece of writing, keep it up.