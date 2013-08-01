If a history of civic, community and business involvement is any indication then Bedford-Stuyvesant residents are in very capable hands with Community Board 3’s new chief administrator.
That after the CB3 board both accepted the resignation of its longtime Chair Henry Butler and then promptly hired him to replace the retiring Charlene Philips as the new district manager.
“As district manager, I would like to have issues resolved in a quicker manner and I plan on being a district manager that gets things done,” said Butler. “If we see something or get calls – whether it’s about flooding, a streetlight being out or a park that needs cleaning – we will call the city agency and get it taken care of. And with today’s technology, I will go out with an iPad and take a picture of the problem and get it done right away.”
Butler also vowed to work (in partnership) with all the local elected officials, whom he called crucial to maintaining city services.
“A community board is only as good as its relationship with elected officials because at the end of the day they are the ones who have to get the funding for local
projects,” said Butler. “Examples of this are that as chair it was through working with City Councilman Al Vann and City Councilwoman Letitia James that we were able to get funding for the Nostrand Avenue reconstruction, and working with State Senator Velmanette Montgomery we were able to get funding for the Utica Avenue Subway Station renovation.”
In his new position Butler, who has served as the nonpaid CB3 Chair for the past seven years, will take over a yearly budget of slightly over $200,000 and the three-person CB3 office located on the second floor of Restoration Plaza. Besides being the community liaison in providing services throughout the community, the office keeps board members informed of developments, meets regularly with the various city agencies and works on such civic issues as rezoning and other land use matters.
Butler is a lifelong Bed-Stuy resident who was raised in the Tompkins Houses and currently lives in the southern end of the community. The position is also a continuation of a lifetime of civil service to the city and the neighborhood. A graduate of public schools, Butler received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and recently retired after 15 years as an MTA train conductor and union representative for transit workers. Prior to that, he worked in the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and for NYCHA as the director of the Lafayette Gardens Community Center.
Besides being personally and professionally invested in making the community and city a better place in which to live, Butler has also recently become a business owner as he readies his Brooklyn Burger & Brew restaurant for opening in the near future. The eatery is on the corner of Ralph Avenue and Decatur Street. Community Board 3 Vice Chair Tremaine Wright, another lifelong Bed-Stuy resident and owner of the Common Grounds Coffee Shop (376 Tompkins Avenue), is replacing Butler as the interim chair.
Wright, an attorney, attended Duke University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Chicago Law School. “We’re excited to have a new district manager and I’m looking forward to this new coming year,” she said. The community board office is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The phone number is (718) 622-6601. The next CB3 meeting is slated for 7 pm, Sept. 9 in the basement of Restoration Plaza.
Latest posts by Stephen Witt (see all)
- Robinson Retirement Creates Room for Democracy Growth - April 2, 2016
- Bed-Stuy Slow Zone Hits Speed Bump - February 14, 2014
- de Blasio Budget Calls For End To NYCHA Residents to Pay For Police - February 14, 2014
There is a minimum withdrawal limitation of $50, and an excellent
fast withdrawal time of two days.
Put simply your consumers are not the specialists and also do not
have the experience in packaging as well as relocating house items.
The prices I price quote right here, are just beginning costs
as well as the total cost, residential or global, will certainly rely on weight as well as range.
Leading binary options brokers – binary options brokers usa, Best binary alternatives brokers: brokers offer consumers binary options entertaining.
I ran the update on car sharing last week, but I released it prior to I obtained certain questions
responded to from Car2Go.
User-friendly software application: The developers of the
Binary Hedge Fund software came up with a product that traders
find a joy to work with.
The online sales written agreement might obligate a seller to give insurance coverage to safeguard the purchaser’s passion or
its financial institution’s passion.
Absolutely composed content, Really enjoyed reading.
One vital function of the trading platform operated
by IQ Option is that it gives you the capability to make numerous different trades exactly on the
exact same chart.
When I examine a broker, I do not simply investigate their website,
I also take a look at other independent reviews and seek
out any online client feedback I can find.
They pay for the expense of the items, cargo insurance and
also all transportation asks for up to a named sea port (destination).
An additional alternative is to seek coverage from firms that
provide specific insurance coverage for line of works
like pizza distribution.
Likewise, if you are a courier that works in Europe, we can extend cover to CMR you –
a should if you’re are a European courier vehicle driver.
Rapidly preview the main features at the table and click the logo to read a comprehensive
review.
We have a panel of brokers in the uk freight insurance market
who should have the ability to provide you a wide range of alternatives.
Just want to say, all those who have been cheated on r all
brave and caring folks, who have genuinely hurted more than such partners that r genuinely worth nothing, not yr time, care or really like.
Before breaking into music, I had different jobs: forklift motorist, driving a messenger.
Please call us if you would like to prepare a quote for an Item In Transportation Insurance policy.
GoSkippy Insurance coverage is prepared and provided by Eldon Insurance Solutions Limited, Registered in England
and Wales (No.
Everybody’s situations are unique, so it is necessary to discover one of
the most ideal policy for your personal scenario when functioning as a messenger
motorist.
Sky Insurance policy has dealt with a number of expert suppliers to
guarantee we locate you the very best deals in courier van insurance.
The only problem is that the Messenger has short legs, specifically
if it’s loaded down with cargo.
He stated that the two men had called him to offer a quote for the ‘remediation of my sons piano, which would
be ₤ 800.
To show up to their leading 50, the Hay Group asked approximately
3,800 respondents to pick the 10 companies they appreciated as
well as respected one of the most.
As you can not find a licensed business in your area, it is
advised to opt for a CySEC broker too.
The background of just what we know today as vacation wreaths goes back to the
early Persian Empire, when they were used to indicate toughness and.
supremacy.
A discount voucher isn’t really a product, it’s a decrease in the price of an item.
It is important that you talk to a professional who will suggest you on your finest plan and degrees
of cover.
Now i am intending to send My household (instance, Spinning, Child Set, Some
Paintings which we using here morethan year) items through Airline companies.
, if you are the sub-contracted haulier you will need to ensure your insurance cover
reflects the trading conditions utilized by your principal.
Being under insured or over guaranteed can be harmful and also can feel confident that Optin are absolutely
specialists in goods en route insurance.
If you have a look at vehicle insurance policy for couriers, you
will discover that it might be very expensive.
Functions like education centre for novices in trading with
binaries, along with additionals like individual account supervisors or
possibilities to trade with dozens of assets are likewise rather substantial.
Outstanding post, I bekieve blog owners should acquire a lot from this weblog its rattling user friendly.
So much good info on here :D.
Unaccompanied luggage contains products you
require quickly on arrival at your location, pending invoice of your
home products.
After all, when goods go missing, you’re most likely to be first level
to feel the finger of blame directed your way.
Most insurance providers will match the
level of cover to your operation requirements so you can buy as significantly or as little cover as you require.
Adrian Change is an expert insurance broker as well as we realise the value of practical and
also differed cover for messenger vans.
Hey there! I know this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does building a well-established website such as yours require a massive amount work?
I’m completely new to running a blog however I do write in my journal daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!