If a history of civic, community and business involvement is any indication then Bedford-Stuyvesant residents are in very capable hands with Community Board 3’s new chief administrator.
That after the CB3 board both accepted the resignation of its longtime Chair Henry Butler and then promptly hired him to replace the retiring Charlene Philips as the new district manager.
“As district manager, I would like to have issues resolved in a quicker manner and I plan on being a district manager that gets things done,” said Butler. “If we see something or get calls – whether it’s about flooding, a streetlight being out or a park that needs cleaning – we will call the city agency and get it taken care of. And with today’s technology, I will go out with an iPad and take a picture of the problem and get it done right away.”
Butler also vowed to work (in partnership) with all the local elected officials, whom he called crucial to maintaining city services.
“A community board is only as good as its relationship with elected officials because at the end of the day they are the ones who have to get the funding for local
projects,” said Butler. “Examples of this are that as chair it was through working with City Councilman Al Vann and City Councilwoman Letitia James that we were able to get funding for the Nostrand Avenue reconstruction, and working with State Senator Velmanette Montgomery we were able to get funding for the Utica Avenue Subway Station renovation.”
In his new position Butler, who has served as the nonpaid CB3 Chair for the past seven years, will take over a yearly budget of slightly over $200,000 and the three-person CB3 office located on the second floor of Restoration Plaza. Besides being the community liaison in providing services throughout the community, the office keeps board members informed of developments, meets regularly with the various city agencies and works on such civic issues as rezoning and other land use matters.
Butler is a lifelong Bed-Stuy resident who was raised in the Tompkins Houses and currently lives in the southern end of the community. The position is also a continuation of a lifetime of civil service to the city and the neighborhood. A graduate of public schools, Butler received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and recently retired after 15 years as an MTA train conductor and union representative for transit workers. Prior to that, he worked in the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and for NYCHA as the director of the Lafayette Gardens Community Center.
Besides being personally and professionally invested in making the community and city a better place in which to live, Butler has also recently become a business owner as he readies his Brooklyn Burger & Brew restaurant for opening in the near future. The eatery is on the corner of Ralph Avenue and Decatur Street. Community Board 3 Vice Chair Tremaine Wright, another lifelong Bed-Stuy resident and owner of the Common Grounds Coffee Shop (376 Tompkins Avenue), is replacing Butler as the interim chair.
Wright, an attorney, attended Duke University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Chicago Law School. “We’re excited to have a new district manager and I’m looking forward to this new coming year,” she said. The community board office is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The phone number is (718) 622-6601. The next CB3 meeting is slated for 7 pm, Sept. 9 in the basement of Restoration Plaza.
Latest posts by Stephen Witt (see all)
- Robinson Retirement Creates Room for Democracy Growth - April 2, 2016
- Bed-Stuy Slow Zone Hits Speed Bump - February 14, 2014
- de Blasio Budget Calls For End To NYCHA Residents to Pay For Police - February 14, 2014
On our website, you will always find favorable reviews considering that we do not list bad
brokers.
A typical electric motor insurance insurance coverage
is not going to be adequate for messengers as they fairly just
never ever provide sufficient security.
We likewise are experts in offering messenger insurance
policy for founded guilty vehicle drivers and those with bankruptcy/IVAs.
The study incorporated a 50-year-old man who suffered tinnitus in both ears, in association with hearing loss Researchers monitored
his brain activity when his tinnitus was stronger and weaker.
We appreciate that your van is your livelihood and also it’s
important to gain the best quote available.
XYZ Insurance are professionals in courier policies and will certainly get the best
possible offer – conserving you both time and money.
Auto sharing continuouslies experience development, brand-new entrants,
and also service as well as facilities options modification concomitantly.
With low plan excesses and strong levels of cover offered, we could provide you total assurance when your products are on the technique.
We can go through all of your security needs separately to find an economical messenger insurance policy quote that covers
them all.
We comprehend that this process can be a long and tough one, for
that reason we’ve tested and evaluated the very best
UK brokers for you.
If you drop in this classification then you are absolutely on the route to securing economical
products in transit insurance coverage for your operation.
I read the testimonial of stock brokers then placed them in a list based on the adhering
to 3 requirements.
Examine out our comprehensive Courier Insurance policy if you move products
for other folks.
A messenger qualification could reduce premiums, such as an NVQ degree 2 carry-and-deliver-goods qualification.
The low-cost goods in transit insurance coverage ensures that the
things which are being carried are protected versus unintentional problems.
A smart choice on insurance coverage for you’ll be courier truck insurance policy in that situation.
Fair Binary Options Secure Binary Broker Certification is the seal we give out to brokers that have regularly outperformed the marketplace.
I am not really wonderful with English but I find this really leisurely to interpret.
On the internet filing of application for refund of TED is being presented for which a new
ANF has been created.
After that you are absolutely on the course to safeguarding affordable items in transportation insurance coverage policy for your company, if you drop in this category.
You can obviously register and make use of the services of any Binary Options broker or trading site licensed outside the UK or Europe.
You will then be presented with a number of brokers that are tested
and authorized for you.
The assumption is why utilize a specific sole trading
courier when there are numerous other methods of carrying items across Europe.
Some brokers will even offer a small pay-out for traders who’s trades are out of the cash” which indicates you earn money even when you guess wrong.
Product out on consignment are effectively consisted of in the inventory of the consignor and excluded from the
supply of the consignee.
We realise just how vital it is to be able to call your
courier insurance service provider in an emergency situation for professional suggestions.
With a tested 83 % return on investments, traders who keep Binary Choice Robotic as their chosen broker have every reason to be pleased.
We could give competitive pay for all types of messenger, from single declines to several drops.
Courier van insurance policy likewise offers address for those products which are getting delivered
within the truck.
At these brokers you will have the ability to learn how to trade online, after which you can decide to move on to more
advanced brokers.
We provide parcel and also bundle cover of around ₤ 105k, so
also the most substantial harm is protected versus.
When acquiring items in transit insurance coverage, one need to inspect the credentials of a
firm.
Call us today on 08444 933 937 and we will gladly
supply you with a quote for your courier insurance policy.