If a history of civic, community and business involvement is any indication then Bedford-Stuyvesant residents are in very capable hands with Community Board 3’s new chief administrator.
That after the CB3 board both accepted the resignation of its longtime Chair Henry Butler and then promptly hired him to replace the retiring Charlene Philips as the new district manager.
“As district manager, I would like to have issues resolved in a quicker manner and I plan on being a district manager that gets things done,” said Butler. “If we see something or get calls – whether it’s about flooding, a streetlight being out or a park that needs cleaning – we will call the city agency and get it taken care of. And with today’s technology, I will go out with an iPad and take a picture of the problem and get it done right away.”
Butler also vowed to work (in partnership) with all the local elected officials, whom he called crucial to maintaining city services.
“A community board is only as good as its relationship with elected officials because at the end of the day they are the ones who have to get the funding for local
projects,” said Butler. “Examples of this are that as chair it was through working with City Councilman Al Vann and City Councilwoman Letitia James that we were able to get funding for the Nostrand Avenue reconstruction, and working with State Senator Velmanette Montgomery we were able to get funding for the Utica Avenue Subway Station renovation.”
In his new position Butler, who has served as the nonpaid CB3 Chair for the past seven years, will take over a yearly budget of slightly over $200,000 and the three-person CB3 office located on the second floor of Restoration Plaza. Besides being the community liaison in providing services throughout the community, the office keeps board members informed of developments, meets regularly with the various city agencies and works on such civic issues as rezoning and other land use matters.
Butler is a lifelong Bed-Stuy resident who was raised in the Tompkins Houses and currently lives in the southern end of the community. The position is also a continuation of a lifetime of civil service to the city and the neighborhood. A graduate of public schools, Butler received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and recently retired after 15 years as an MTA train conductor and union representative for transit workers. Prior to that, he worked in the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and for NYCHA as the director of the Lafayette Gardens Community Center.
Besides being personally and professionally invested in making the community and city a better place in which to live, Butler has also recently become a business owner as he readies his Brooklyn Burger & Brew restaurant for opening in the near future. The eatery is on the corner of Ralph Avenue and Decatur Street. Community Board 3 Vice Chair Tremaine Wright, another lifelong Bed-Stuy resident and owner of the Common Grounds Coffee Shop (376 Tompkins Avenue), is replacing Butler as the interim chair.
Wright, an attorney, attended Duke University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Chicago Law School. “We’re excited to have a new district manager and I’m looking forward to this new coming year,” she said. The community board office is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The phone number is (718) 622-6601. The next CB3 meeting is slated for 7 pm, Sept. 9 in the basement of Restoration Plaza.
Latest posts by Stephen Witt (see all)
- Robinson Retirement Creates Room for Democracy Growth - April 2, 2016
- Bed-Stuy Slow Zone Hits Speed Bump - February 14, 2014
- de Blasio Budget Calls For End To NYCHA Residents to Pay For Police - February 14, 2014
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really know what you’re talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice from my website =). We will have a
hyperlink alternate agreement among us
ӏf you woould like sometyhing that ffeels impressive inn tɦе hands
genuinely, wіll eveгything well and has a gгeat screen, the
Galaxy Ѕ6 is foг уoս personally.
In this no lender will unhappy their application as a consequence of poor credit score Concert
Charlottetown Pei housing markets in arizona, nevada, and michigan are receiving steeper corrections, which are driving higher home price volatility, fitch explained.
I very delighted to find this web site on bing, just what I was looking for 😀 also bookmarked.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely
pleassant to read everthing at one place.
I’ve been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally,
if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot
more useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!|
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please allow me recognize in order that I
could subscribe. Thanks.|
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time
to be happy. I have read this post and if I could
I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!|
It is perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be
happy. I’ve learn this post and if I could I want to suggest you some
fascinating things or advice. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles relating to
this article. I desire to learn even more things about it!|
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours today, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours.
It is lovely value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site owners
and bloggers made just right content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its good conversation about this article at this
place at this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.|
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet
visitors, its really really good paragraph on building up new
web site.|
Wow, this article is good, my younger sister is analyzing these things, therefore
I am going to let know her.|
Saved as a favorite, I like your site!|
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also the rest of
the website is also very good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I will return yet again since I bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to
help others.|
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s
simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very
difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
I must say you have done a great job with this. Also, the blog loads super quick for me on Safari.
Superb Blog!|
These are truly wonderful ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things here. Any way keep
up wrinting.|
I love what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.|
Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to look
it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Outstanding blog and excellent design and style.|
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work
and coverage! Keep up the fantastic works guys
I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.|
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working
with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to
ask!|
Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot
faster then most. Can you recommend a good hosting
provider at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|
I really like it when people come together and share thoughts.
Great blog, stick with it!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?|
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility
but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Kudos|
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Thank you!
Exactly where are your contact details though?|
It’s very straightforward to find out any topic on web
as compared to textbooks, as I found this post at this web site.|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it
but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might
be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and
I look forward to seeing it improve over time.|
Hey there! I’ve been following your blog for some time now and
finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Texas!
Just wanted to mention keep up the good job!|
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse
your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the info you provide
here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways,
fantastic blog!|
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand so much approximately this,
such as you wrote the e book in it or something.
I feel that you could do with some percent to drive the message home a
little bit, however other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited multiple websites however the audio
feature for audio songs existing at this web page is truly fabulous.|
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes that produce the biggest changes.
Thanks for sharing!|
I truly love your website.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this web site yourself? Please reply
back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find
out where you got this from or exactly what the
theme is named. Cheers!|
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I am going to send this information to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a great read. Thank you for sharing!|
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!|
There is certainly a great deal to know about this subject.
I really like all of the points you have made.|
You have made some good points there. I looked on the net for more information about
the issue and found most people will go along with your views
on this web site.|
Hi, I log on to your blog on a regular basis. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I just couldn’t leave your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide in your guests?
Is gonna be again steadily to investigate cross-check
new posts|
I needed to thank you for this fantastic read!! I certainly loved every bit of it.
I’ve got you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…|
Hi, just wanted to mention, I liked this post. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I like to write a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content everyday along with a cup of coffee.|
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my
friends, since if like to read it next my contacts will too.|
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another
platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!|
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after going through many
of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly pleased I
came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!|
Wonderful work! That is the type of info that should be shared around the web.
Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this post
upper! Come on over and seek advice from my site .
Thanks =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.|
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but
when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Other than that, wonderful website!|
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make seriously articles I’d state.
This is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far?
I amazed with the research you made to make this actual put up
extraordinary. Fantastic process!|
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and
I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give one thing again and
aid others like you aided me.|
Howdy! I just would like to offer you a big thumbs up for the
excellent information you have here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your site for more soon.|
I always used to study article in news papers but now as I am
a user of internet therefore from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|
Your method of describing all in this article is truly nice, all be capable of easily be aware of it, Thanks a lot.|
Hello there, I found your website by means of Google while looking for a comparable subject, your website got here up,
it looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply became aware of your weblog via Google,
and located that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful in case you proceed this
in future. Numerous other people will likely be
benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re
using? I’m having some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like
to find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?|
I am extremely impressed with your writing
skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep
up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog
like this one nowadays.|
I am really inspired with your writing abilities
as smartly as with the format on your weblog. Is that this a paid subject matter or
did you customize it your self? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a great blog
like this one nowadays..|
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in internet explorer, could test this?
IE still is the market leader and a good element of
folks will omit your great writing because of this problem.|
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for
this information for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use {some of|a
few
\
Howdy, There’s no doubt that your web site could possibly bee
having brwser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine but
when opening inn I.E., it’s got some overlapping
issues. I simply wanted tto provide you with a quick heads up!
Aside from that, great website!
Hey there I am so delighted I found your webpage,
I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love
the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the
moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal
more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.
Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss and would
love to have you share some stories/information. I
know my visitors would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send
me an email.
What’s up, this weekend is pleasant for me, as this occasion i
am reading this great informative article here at my home.
Meals, groups saved right here however I track meals here and it instantfly syncs to my Fitbit account.
When someonje writes an article he/she keeps the plan of a user
in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of
it. So that’s why this article is great. Thanks!
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Spending some time and actual effort
to create a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and don’t seem
to get anything done.
Еxсellent post. I used to be cҺecking continuously this
blog and I am inspіred! Ⅴery useful information particularly
the closing phase 🙂 I maintain such info mucɦ. I used to be seeking this ceгtain information for a very long tіme.
Thank you and best оf luck.