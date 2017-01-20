Grassroots to Global, Global to Grassroots: Black Words Matter, Too

Perhaps the most misunderstood words of 2016 were: Black Lives Matter.
But thankfully one leading cultural institution and one major corporation got it right in their timely salutes to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the observance of his birthday, Monday, January 16, 2017.
The Brooklyn Academy of Music tribute came in the form of presenting Opal Tometi, the Brooklyn-based co-founder of the nationally controversial Black Lives Matter Movement, as keynote speaker at their annual event — New York City’s largest tribute to King.
In response to grassroots community urging — led by community leaders Taharka Robinson, a pastor, and Bruce P. Green of the Brooklyn Anti-Violence Movement–TD Bank closed its branches on the federal holiday. The popular financial institution previously had announced its branches would be open.
“Truth, uncorrupted and on its own terms, empowers all,” Rev. Robinson told Our Time Press. (BG)
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and
I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Kudos, I appreciate it!
Urgent medical intervention is essential in such a scenario.
This saves you the time and frustration of talking to a pharmacy tech on the phone.
Pharmacists, who must earn a qualifying degree, prepare and dispense prescribed medications.
Procurei saber e está relacionado ao efeito anti-inflamatório e antioxidante da Goji Berry. http://www.mainchat.de/redirect.php?url=http://Wiki.vjstudios.net/index.php/User:Margie11G27422
Wonderful site you have here but I was wanting
to know if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get comments from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Thanks!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this
board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you
helped me.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
previous to and you are just too fantastic.
I really like what you have acquired here, really like what
you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a
wonderful web site.
If some one needs expert view on the topic of blogging after that i recommend him/her to visit
this weblog, Keep up the pleasant work.
I go to see each day some websites and information sites to read
articles, except this webpage provides feature based content.
If you are going for best contents like me, only pay a visit this site all the time since it gives feature contents, thanks
Em propriedades vizinhas, a pujança sumiu por completo, como na da mãe de meu granjeiro, junto.
Keep this going please, great job!
Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my younger sister
is analyzing these kinds of things, therefore I am going to let know her.
Das Perfect Shapes Contour Set enthält einen Contour Stick
(5,5 g) und einen Highlight Stick (5,5 g). http://www.atletica3v.it/index.php/component/kide//rk=0/-/index.php?option=com_kide
comentarios http://legacysnation.com/members/crystalfaucher/activity/14724/
I always use to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user
of web therefore from now I am using net for posts, thsnks to web.
Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to
know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to
get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. However just imagine if you
added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could definitely
be one of the very best in its niche. Awesome blog!
Excellent pieces. Keep posting such kind of info
on your page. Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You’ve performed an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and in my
opinion recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Tenemos servicio de desatascos de tuberías en la zona de Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid.
Having read this I thought it was really enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to
put this informative article together. I once again find
myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely pleassant to read everthing at alone place.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of
the website is extremely good.
Very rapidly this website will be famous among all blogging and
site-building people, due to it’s pleasant articles or reviews
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.
Good way of explaining, and good article to get data regarding
my presentation subject, which i am going to convey in university.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Excellent blog here! Also yourr web site loads up fast!
Whatt web hosst are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your
host? I wissh my site loaded up as fazt as yours lol