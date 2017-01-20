Grassroots to Global, Global to Grassroots: Black Words Matter, Too

Perhaps the most misunderstood words of 2016 were: Black Lives Matter.
But thankfully one leading cultural institution and one major corporation got it right in their timely salutes to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the observance of his birthday, Monday, January 16, 2017.
The Brooklyn Academy of Music tribute came in the form of presenting Opal Tometi, the Brooklyn-based co-founder of the nationally controversial Black Lives Matter Movement, as keynote speaker at their annual event — New York City’s largest tribute to King.
In response to grassroots community urging — led by community leaders Taharka Robinson, a pastor, and Bruce P. Green of the Brooklyn Anti-Violence Movement–TD Bank closed its branches on the federal holiday. The popular financial institution previously had announced its branches would be open.
“Truth, uncorrupted and on its own terms, empowers all,” Rev. Robinson told Our Time Press. (BG)
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But
maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Aw, this was a very good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t seem to get anything done.
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested
in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
http://Optionpark08.tinyblogging.com/-Turbinando-O-Desempenho-Sexual-VERDADE-REVELADA-2647645
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read
stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend
your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted
of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
At this moment I am going away to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming over again to read further news.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I genuiely enjoyed reading it,
you’re a great author.I wkll make certain to bookmark your
blog and definitely will come back later in life. I want too enccourage you to definitely continue
your great job, have a nice weekend!
Wankpuffin – In general terms, getting access to Other People’s Money (OPM) is a form
of leverage that enables you to go beyond the limits of your own resources and instead apply resourcefulness to everything you do.
A more powerful, and effective, affirmation about that particular goal would have been: “My presentations are eloquent and I am confident in my ability to effectively communicate my ideas. Rosenthal, a famous autocratic leader who presided over the company during the 1970s. wankpuffin
Thіs is my firrst time pay a visit at here and і am actually haρpy
to reaɗ all at single place.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Very well written!
Saved as a favorite, I like your web site!
Hi, Neat post. There is an isasue with your web site in web explorer, might check this?
IE nonetheless is the market leader and a gooid section of
other people will miss yokur magnificent writing duue to this problem.
I’m not that much of a internet reader
to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your
site to come back later on. All the best
I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as
you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!|
I’ll right away seize your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink
or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize
so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.|
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s
time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could
I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more things about it!|
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this put up and if I may just I desire to suggest you
some fascinating things or advice. Perhaps you can write
next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more issues about it!|
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered
any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely price sufficient for me.
In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content material as you did, the web can be a lot more useful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its pleasant discussion concerning this paragraph at this place at this web site, I
have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.|
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all
the internet users, its really really pleasant piece of writing on building up new webpage.|
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, thus I am
going to tell her.|
bookmarked!!, I like your blog!|
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and the
rest of the site is also really good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return once again since
I book-marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to
change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of
this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super fast
for me on Internet explorer. Exceptional Blog!|
These are actually enormous ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some good things here. Any way keep
up wrinting.|
I like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys to
my blogroll.|
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us
so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the
information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Great blog and outstanding style and design.|
I really like what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work
and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added
you guys to my personal blogroll.|
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m
looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for
getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Howdy would you mind letting me know which web host you’re
using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and
I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest
price? Thank you, I appreciate it!|
Everyone loves it when individuals come together and share thoughts.
Great blog, keep it up!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was
a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from
you! However, how could we communicate?|
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off
the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a formatting
issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I
thought I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers|
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Thank
you! Exactly where are your contact details
though?|
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this paragraph at this website.|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|
Hi! I’ve been reading your weblog for some time now
and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Texas!
Just wanted to say keep up the good work!|
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your
blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look
when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb
blog!|
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I believe that you just could do with a few % to force the message house a bit, but instead of that, that is great blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited several web sites except the audio quality
for audio songs current at this site is in fact wonderful.|
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam
responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any
help is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article! It’s the little
changes which will make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!|
I seriously love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you make this web site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my own site and want to learn where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
Many thanks!|
Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I’ll send this article to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!|
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a
completely different topic but it has pretty much
the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!|
There’s definately a lot to know about this subject. I love
all of the points you made.|
You made some good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and
found most people will go along with your views on this website.|
What’s up, I read your blog like every week. Your story-telling
style is witty, keep up the good work!|
I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed
the usual info a person supply for your visitors? Is going to be
again ceaselessly in order to check up on new posts|
I want to to thank you for this good read!! I absolutely loved every little bit of it.
I have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff you post…|
What’s up, just wanted to say, I loved this post. It was practical.
Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I wanted to write a little
comment to support you.|
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles or reviews every day along with a cup of coffee.|
I every time emailed this web site post page to all my friends, for the reason that if like
to read it then my friends will too.|
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various
websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content
into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after going through some of the articles
I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely pleased I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and
checking back regularly!|
Terrific article! That is the type of information that are
supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for
not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and consult with my site .
Thank you =)|
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful &
it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.|
Hi, I do believe your web site may be having internet
browser compatibility issues. Whenever I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from
that, great website!|
Someone essentially help to make seriously posts I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
I amazed with the research you made to create this actual post extraordinary.
Excellent job!|
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I’m hoping to give something back and help others like
you aided me.|
Hello! I simply wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent
info you’ve got right here on this post.
I will be returning to your web site for more soon.|
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I
am a user of net therefore from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.|
Your method of describing everything in this post is genuinely pleasant,
every one can simply understand it, Thanks a lot.|
Hi there, I discovered your site via Google while searching for
a comparable matter, your site came up, it seems great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply changed into aware of your blog through Google,
and located that it’s truly informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
I’ll appreciate when you proceed this in future. Numerous
other people might be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been working with?
I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any solutions?|
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also
with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid
theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s
rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|
I am really impressed with your writing talents as neatly as
with the layout on your weblog. Is that this a paid topic
or did you modify it your self? Either way keep up
the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great weblog like this one these days..|
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your website
in internet explorer, may check this? IE still is the market chief and a big
component to other folks will omit your great writing due to this problem.|
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info
for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus
i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use {some of|a few of
\
Wһat a stuff oof un-ambiguity аnd preѕervеness of valuable famiⅼiarity aboyt unexpected emotions.
Ideas Bermain Casino Online Tuk Pemula Bermain judi dalam casino online mungkin merupakan salah satu hal yang mudah bagi beberapa jamaah.
Akan tetapi tidak sepenuhnya mengalaminya. Apalagi bagi mereka yang baru pertama mempunyai keinginan untuk bergabung
di dunia judi. Lalu sesuatu apa yang sulit untuk permainan taruhan online?
Perkara yang paling sulit pada sebuah permainan taruhan online
adalah untuk menjaga balance agar tidak mudah tumbang.
En desatascos Fuenlabrada, somos especialistas en poceria, desatrancos, limpieza de tuberías, limpieza de pozos, fugas de agua,
obras de pocería, limpieza de cañerías, cambio de
tuberías, bajantes y vaciados de fosas sépticas.
I rarely leave a response, but I looked at a lot
of responses on this page Grassroots to Global, Global to
Grassroots: Black Words Matter, Too – Our Time Press. I actually
do have a few questions for you if it’s okay.
Could it be only me or do some of the comments come across as if they are written by brain dead visitors?
😛 And, if you are posting at additional online sites, I’d like to keep
up with everything fresh you have to post. Could you list of
the complete urls of your public sites like your twitter feed, Facebook page or linkedin profile?