Four Winners Bring a New Level of Diversity to Congress Comments from their victory speeches

Sharice Davids, Native American, Kansas: “We have a chance to reset expectationswhen people look at Kansas. I knew we could do better and we just did.”

Rashida Tlaib, Muslim, Michigan: “Not one person asked me about my faith. Not one person. They kept asking, ‘You gonna sell us out? Are you gonna sell us out? .. That’s what’s amazing about this 13th Congressional district!”

IlhanOmar, Former Somali Refugee, Minnesota: “The first woman of color to represent our state in Congress, the first woman to wear a hijab, the first refugee ever elected to Congress and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress… Here in Minnesota we don’t only welcome immigrants, we send them to Washington.”

Deb Haaland, Native American, New Mexico: “Our win is a victory for working people, for women, a victory for Indian country, and a victory for everyone who’s been sidelined by the millionaire class.”