Fort Greene Council Celebrates 45th Year

Fort Greene Council, Inc.’s 45th Anniversary Celebration was held on Thursday, October 4th. Among those honored were: Wynton Marsalis, Man of the Year Award; Dee Holder, Grace Agard Harewood; Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Legislator Award, and a Posthumous Award was presented in honor of Dr. Sam Pinn, Jr.

A Humanitarian Award was presented to Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry; Community Service Awards presented to Cheryl Oakes and Ridgewood Savings Bank; PV Associates, LLC, Entrepreneur Award. The Fort Greene staff received the Fort Greene Council, Inc. Award and the Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Mary McFadgen.