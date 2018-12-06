Fort Greene Council Celebrates 45th Year

From L. to R.: James Argento, Josephine Argento, Lauren Argento, Assemblywoman Tremaine S. Wright, Elise Arfento, Peter Argento, Jim Argento, Congressman Hakeem Jeff ries, James Argento, Mary Argento, Gregory Pinn, Claudette Macey, Councilmember Laurie Combo, Joseph Argento and Lisa Argento.

Fort Greene Council, Inc.’s 45th Anniversary Celebration was held on Thursday, October 4th.  Among those honored were: Wynton Marsalis, Man of the Year Award; Dee Holder, Grace Agard Harewood; Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Legislator Award, and a Posthumous Award was presented in honor of Dr. Sam Pinn, Jr.

Awardee Dee Holder, in black, with
Cecilia, Joan and Antonio Pilgrim

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Humanitarian Award was presented to Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry; Community Service Awards presented to Cheryl Oakes and Ridgewood Savings Bank; PV Associates, LLC, Entrepreneur Award. The Fort Greene staff received the Fort Greene Council, Inc. Award and the Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Mary McFadgen.

