Fidel Castro was a towering presence in Cuba for more than 50 years. Dr Stephen Wilkinson, editor of the International Journal of Cuban Studies, assesses his legacy.
For Cuban poet Nicolas Guillen, there was a direct link between two of the biggest figures in his nation’s history.
In a poem from 1977, he wrote: “Lo que Marti prometio, Fidel lo cumplio” (“What Marti promised, Fidel delivered”).
Guillen’s poem refers to Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, the inspirational figure in Castro’s own political life.
Marti promised a Cuba free of US interference and, famously, a republic that would be as he put it: “For all Cubans and the good of all Cubans.”
Dream fulfilled?
Castro’s legacy will be judged against how successful or not he was in fulfilling that dream.
That Cuba, a nation of only 11 million today (and fewer than six million when Castro came to power) should produce two of the most notable statesmen in Latin American history is an extraordinary feat in itself.
And love him or loathe him, Castro was truly remarkable.
If his seizing of power in a popular revolution at the age of 33 was a startlingly precocious act, his maintenance of his position through five decades, 10 American presidencies (and 638 assassination attempts) is proof of his staying power and determination.
However, in all those years in power, did Castro really fulfill Marti’s promise?
He managed to remove direct US influence on Cuban internal politics and inspired leaders such as Bolivian President Evo Morales and the late Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, who picked up the torch of opposing and resisting US hegemony in the region.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
Das coisas para vender e também como ganhar dinheiro que falamos supra,
talvez esta seja a mais fácil.
Please let me know if you’re looking for
a article author for your weblog. You have some really great
posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you
ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog
in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Cheers!
Right here is the right webpage for everyone who wishes to find out about this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need to?HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a topic that has been written about for years.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it,
you happen to be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog
and will eventually come back later in life.
I want to encourage continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!
Hi, its good paragraph concerning media print, we all understand media is a
great source of facts.
The genuine perk of our goods en route policies is that they cover 100 % ALL RISKS so you’ll not be liable for any
type of shortages.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance”
between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say you have done a amazing job with this. Also, the blog
loads very fast for me on Safari. Superb Blog!
With Forex trading when you consist of the costs that brokers like UFXMarkets it’s clear
that individuals shed money generally.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for posting.
Great post however I was wondering if you could write a litte
more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Appreciate it!
A lot of business supply shipping insurance in case the product is shed or harmed.
With so many different models of HTC phone available,
you would think that fixing problems would be
difficult. These applications are installed on a phone and allow you to remotely monitor activities on that phone such as incoming and outgoing SMS, call logs, contacts, location coordinates, etc.
Android phone software developers have suggested that users should use free app on trial basis
and once they find it useful, they should buy it to eliminate ads.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with helpful info to work on. You have done a formidable process and our entire group shall be thankful to you.
lyon rencontre coquine (le-tchat.net)
bookmarked!!, I really like your web site!
AA Operation Insurance coverage is arranged by Car Organization Insurance coverage Services Limited.
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my younger sister is analoyzing these kinds of things,
therefore I am going to let know her.
1,300 a tonne or up rated to a level that you have concurred with your
customer, UK CMR and also CMR along with complete liability cover over?
I have been browsing online more than three hours
today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will
be a lot more useful than ever before.|
I could not refrain from commenting. Well written!|
I’ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter
service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize in order that I could subscribe.
Thanks.|
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future
and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!|
It is perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and
it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this submit
and if I may just I desire to recommend you some attention-grabbing things or suggestions.
Perhaps you can write next articles relating to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!|
I have been browsing online greater than three hours
lately, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s pretty value sufficient for me. Personally,
if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did,
the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its fastidious dialogue about this article
at this place at this web site, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.|
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet visitors, its really really good article on building up new webpage.|
Wow, this article is good, my sister is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to tell her.|
bookmarked!!, I like your website!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this
post plus the rest of the website is also really good.|
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may return once again since I bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a awesome job
with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Internet explorer.
Excellent Blog!|
These are actually impressive ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some good things here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
I love what you guys are usually up too. This sort of
clever work and exposure! Keep up the great works guys I’ve you guys to
my blogroll.|
Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us
so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting
this to my followers! Great blog and brilliant design and style.|
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever
work and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve
added you guys to blogroll.|
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time selecting
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking
for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a
lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a fair price?
Kudos, I appreciate it!|
I love it whenever people come together and share opinions.
Great site, continue the good work!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?|
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article
seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something
to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Many thanks|
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Thank you!
Exactly where are your contact details though?|
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks,
as I found this piece of writing at this site.|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it
but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your
blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to
seeing it improve over time.|
Hey there! I’ve been following your weblog for a long time now and finally got
the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Tx!
Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!|
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast
your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI,
just 3G .. Anyways, amazing site!|
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I feel that you just can do with a few percent to pressure the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited many web pages except the audio quality for audio songs existing
at this web site is genuinely marvelous.|
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so
any help is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post!
It’s the little changes which will make the biggest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!|
I absolutely love your website.. Pleasant colors &
theme. Did you make this site yourself? Please
reply back as I’m wanting to create my own blog and want to
find out where you got this from or exactly what
the theme is named. Cheers!|
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better! Going
through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I most certainly will forward this post to him.
Fairly certain he will have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!|
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a completely different subject but it
has pretty much the same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!|
There is certainly a lot to find out about this subject.
I love all the points you’ve made.|
You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about
the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.|
Hi there, I read your new stuff daily. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep
doing what you’re doing!|
I simply could not go away your website prior to suggesting
that I extremely loved the usual info a person supply to your visitors?
Is going to be back frequently in order to check out new posts|
I want to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I
definitely loved every little bit of it. I have you saved
as a favorite to look at new stuff you post…|
Hi, just wanted to say, I loved this post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article.
I like to write a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews everyday along with a mug of coffee.|
I for all time emailed this blog post page to all my friends, since if like
to read it after that my friends will too.|
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!|
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but
after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m certainly delighted I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!|
Wonderful work! That is the type of info that should be shared
around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit upper!
Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a
lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.|
Hi there, I do think your website could be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Apart from that, fantastic blog!|
A person necessarily help to make seriously posts I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
I surprised with the research you made to create this actual post incredible.
Great job!|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly useful & it
helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to give one thing again and aid others like you
aided me.|
Howdy! I simply wish to offer you a big thumbs up for your excellent info you have here on this
post. I am returning to your blog for more soon.|
I always used to study article in news papers but now as
I am a user of net so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.|
Your means of explaining everything in this piece of writing is truly nice, every one can without
difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.|
Hello there, I found your blog by the use of Google whilst looking for a related subject,
your website got here up, it seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google
bookmarks.
Hello there, simply changed into alert to your weblog via Google,
and located that it is really informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
I’ll appreciate in case you proceed this in future.
Numerous folks will be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re working with?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any recommendations?|
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it
yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|
I am really impressed along with your writing skills and also with the structure for your blog.
Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your self?
Either way stay up the excellent high quality
writing, it is uncommon to look a great blog like this one today..|
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your website in internet explorer, would check this?
IE still is the market leader and a good component of folks will pass over your fantastic
writing due to this problem.|
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to
enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use {some of|a\
For example, some policies specify a weight restriction, simply paying up to a
set quantity per kg of ruined or shed products.
Howdy! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing
from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
Thank you!
The private equity residence led a refinancing in August
2013 and got South Lakeland Parks, Southview as well as Mansion Park vacation parks as
well as most recently the Summerfields vacation park at Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.
Hi, I just wanted to mention, you’re wrong. Your post doesn’t make any sense.
[url=http://liza-andronikovatmr.tumblr.com/]blueMi[/url]
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest
you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
If youu are going for finest contents lioe myself,
just pay a quick visit this web page every day as it presents feature
contents, thanks
Immerse yourself in the environment at our Limefitt Vacation Park as well
as head out on the adventure of a life time.