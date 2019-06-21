Fathers/Fathering

My dad, Albert Lee Walter Johnson, wife of Myrtle Sylvia, father of six daughters and one son. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant in the New York Police Department, Transit Division. I can see him now sitting at his desk writing checks or studying for a promotional exam. He wasn’t the type to compliment good grades; he questioned the lowest. At night, hearing his wood-soled heels against hard-wood floors gave me a sense of security knowing Daddy Bert’s home from work. Though he passed in 2013, at 89-years-old, he remains a model of consistency, responsibility, high expectations and diligence. Margo Johnson McKenzie
