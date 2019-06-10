Farmer Service Station, A Fixture on Gates Avenue for 54 years

LOCAL HERO

Hilary Farmer, Jr. owns and operates a 24-hr. Gas and Service Station located at the corner of Gates and Throop Avenues in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant. His father, Hilary Farmer, Sr. was the CEO/Owner from 1965 until his passing. In an effort to continue the tradition of community service instilled by his parents who migrated from Barbados, Junior, as he is affectionately called by all, retired from his job with the New York City Department of Corrections in 2000 and became the full-time operator of this only Black-owned gas station in Brooklyn.

Junior is dedicated to the Bed-Stuy community. His clientele are from all walks of life. Many who are from law enforcement still stop by regularly to chat. He has been injured once on the job during his 54 years in that location. The price of gas at Farmer’s is the lowest in the surrounding areas and it continues to be the only station where the workers still pump gas for customers. Junior maintains an Apprentice Program for any young person who is interested in being a mechanic and hires local residents as workers.

Customers know that in the case of an emergency they can reach out to Junior for assistance with little or no money. Junior said, “I have collected many I.O.U.’s over the years but serving the hardworking residents of my community is more rewarding.”

Submitted by Eulene Inniss

