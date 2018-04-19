Dr. V. De Costa, distinguished Alumna of Medgar Evers College and successful medical practitioner passes on April 9th

Life Tribute: Dr. Carol V. De Costa

Dr. Carol V. De Costa (“Dr. D”) was born November 28, 1956 in Georgetown, Guyana to the late Olga Van Rossurn and John Campbell. Her kindness, love for humanity, generosity and determination were unparalleled even as a youngster. No doubt God welcomed a new angel into his midst.

Carol carne from humble beginnings, but she did not allow that to define who and where she was going in life. Her early education took place in the New York school system. For her undergraduate studies, she attended Medgar Evers College where she studied psychology, and she later earned a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University. Those credentials were impressive, but she had a passion for the medical field. While working full-time at Kings County Hospital and caring for her young son, she returned to Medgar Evers to complete the prerequisites needed to attend medical school.

She successfully completed medical school with Dean’s Honors at the University of Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, completed an internship at St. Vincent’s Hospital, and did her residency at Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center. Those accomplishments would have been satisfying for some, but she had her sights set on opening her own practice and owning her own business.

After working for 5 years at Staten Island University Hospital as the Associate Director of Rehab,

Carol did just that! She opened a successful private practice in Brooklyn Heights where she employed and mentored many. A few years later, she opened the collocated Aria Spa.

Carol served on countless committees, organizations and enhanced her business smarts by studying in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Initiative to enhance her knowledge of owning/managing a successful business.

Carol is a published author, studied Eastern Medicine in China and she also studied international medicine in Haiti.

Carol worked with Olympic athletes at the Atlanta Olympics, Lake Placid and the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She served as the team doctor for several local

women’s basketball teams and flag football teams. She was the team doctor for all sports for her alma mater, Medgar Evers College. Dr. D was willing to lend her skills to keep the everyday sports enthusiasts healthy and Carol mentored students as well as supported them financially at Medgar which was so dear to her heart. She embraced every opportunity to be of assistance and regularly gave wellness talks to community organizations. Carol went as far as to write a book, soon to be published; educating patients on how to, “Stay Out of My Exam Room!” Carol loved her family, her friends, her patients and God.

She was an avid tennis player and “true” fan. And we all know she loved to travel. She visited over 50 countries and was always up for a new adventure. Dr. D could pack a two-week vacation in

a carry-on bag! On those trips, she would often put on a one-woman fashion show, complete with hats and accessories, just from the clothes from that one carry-on. Most importantly, Carol loved to laugh and dance.

If you look for the definition of love, you will find a picture of Dr. Carol V. De Costa, as she loved unconditionally. Carol leaves to mourn and cherish her: a beloved son, Victorious (Kamal); a devoted wife and partner, Colleen; several brothers and sisters and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, godchildren and many other family members. She also leaves behind a host of friends whom she adored and who all loved her. Carol will be missed, but we know she is at peace and we now have our own personal angel to watch over us.