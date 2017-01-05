Donald Trump and the Russian election hack: Why is he resisting all the evidence?

By Gary Legum
Maybe Trump is Putin’s tool, or is being blackmailed. But isn’t it more likely he’s just an insecure little creep?
If there is any aspect of the just-concluded election more bizarre than the allegations of Russian meddling on behalf of Donald Trump, it is Trump’s continuing resistance to the possibility that the assertions are true.
This is a man, after all, who has never been shy about sharing his beliefs in the most outlandish theories. He has spent the last year and a half throwing out charges without offering evidence, implying by turns that the United States government was intentionally allowing migrants to flood across our southern border, or that Democrats were colluding to steal the election through voter fraud, or that Justice Antonin Scalia might have been assassinated. He first gained notoriety with Republican voters by openly questioning whether President Obama was really born in Hawaii, sucking up all sorts of oxygen to keep attention on that baseless slur.
Nor is this habit of tossing around baseless accusations limited to Trump’s time in politics. In 1989, when five teenagers were accused of gang-raping and nearly killing a jogger, Trump took out a full-page newspaper ad declaring the youths guilty just two weeks after their arrest, long before a trial was even scheduled. This year, despite the fact the men were long ago exonerated, he was still casting doubt on their innocence.
Given all this and so many more examples, it is more than a little jarring to watch Trump turn more cautious than George McClellan, the hesitant general who nearly lost the Civil War, when the question of possible cyberattacks by Russian hackers comes up. Suddenly the president-elect is warning the public that “hacking is very hard to prove.” Suddenly he wants America’s multiple intelligence agencies, who have been seemingly united in their belief that Russia was responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee and other targets, to be “sure” of their assessment “because it’s a pretty serious charge.” Suddenly his surrogates think it would be “unbelievably irresponsible” to plan a response to Russia, even though the current president has already been sufficiently convinced to take action.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- House Republicans Just Voted to Eliminate the Only Federal Agency That Makes Sure Voting Machines Can’t Be Hacked | The Nation - February 8, 2017
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
Utilizing materials, such as bubble cover, is excellent for stopping your items destroying or
relocating throughout transit.
The insurance you will certainly require is for hire/reward as you are driving for a living as well as earning money in your automobile.
Whatever the nature of the items or goods you have to guarantee, it’s vital that you obtain the cover to fit both your
operation and your budget plan.
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll
just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still
new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for beginner blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Quotezone takes the trouble out of searching for goods en route insurance policy for your
business.
Our seasoned group of company insurance policy specialists collaborate with leading UK insurance companies.
If you would certainly like a quote in as faster fashion as your deliveries then you ought to offer us a telephone call on 01704 270 027.
Insurer’s added an other insurance clause to their policies to pro rate an extra perils loss between multiple
plans.
150+VAT p/w for a lengthy wheel base sprinter.
If you transfer items for other individuals, have a look
at our detailed Messenger Insurance.
The cover supplied for the vehicle drops
under the exact same category as various other van insurance.
I did that and also got no more cost as well as there was no
chance to gain a more cost there where the items were noted.
Now i am planning to send My house (instance, Rotating, Infant Package, Some Paints which we utilizing below morethan year) products via Airline companies.
Your products are in guardianship of postal appertain authority to notify about condition of your parcel.
Item in transit is NOT needed like i claimed low
financial worth as well as the by all accounts chances of a succesfull case are tiny.
That is a lengthy way simply ahead over as well as supply an imaginary device at such an inexpensive price.
Import of capital products should go through Actual User condition till export obligation is
completed.
If anything occurs to the things that you are delivering, this is
an unique kind of policy that will certainly keep you covered.
Every one of the significant sellers have on-line shopping internet sites as
well as there are many expert Internet stores who
generate products by blog post.
La respuesta es no. Existen muchos pacientes con espolón calcaneo
que no presentan sintomatología.
A subsidiary of AnyOption Payment Services Ltd, this trading company
was released in 2008, by which time it was already ending up being a pioneer in the binary
choices market.