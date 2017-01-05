Donald Trump and the Russian election hack: Why is he resisting all the evidence?

By
admin
-
1376
13518
Vladimir Putin; Donald Trump (Credit: AP/Alexei Nikolsky/Evan Vucci/Photo montage by Salon)

By Gary Legum

Maybe Trump is Putin’s tool, or is being blackmailed. But isn’t it more likely he’s just an insecure little creep?

If there is any aspect of the just-concluded election more bizarre than the allegations of Russian meddling on behalf of Donald Trump, it is Trump’s continuing resistance to the possibility that the assertions are true.

This is a man, after all, who has never been shy about sharing his beliefs in the most outlandish theories. He has spent the last year and a half throwing out charges without offering evidence, implying by turns that the United States government was intentionally allowing migrants to flood across our southern border, or that Democrats were colluding to steal the election through voter fraud, or that Justice Antonin Scalia might have been assassinated. He first gained notoriety with Republican voters by openly questioning whether President Obama was really born in Hawaii, sucking up all sorts of oxygen to keep attention on that baseless slur.

Nor is this habit of tossing around baseless accusations limited to Trump’s time in politics. In 1989, when five teenagers were accused of gang-raping and nearly killing a jogger, Trump took out a full-page newspaper ad declaring the youths guilty just two weeks after their arrest, long before a trial was even scheduled. This year, despite the fact the men were long ago exonerated, he was still casting doubt on their innocence.

Given all this and so many more examples, it is more than a little jarring to watch Trump turn more cautious than George McClellan, the hesitant general who nearly lost the Civil War, when the question of possible cyberattacks by Russian hackers comes up. Suddenly the president-elect is warning the public that “hacking is very hard to prove.” Suddenly he wants America’s multiple intelligence agencies, who have been seemingly united in their belief that Russia was responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee and other targets, to be “sure” of their assessment “because it’s a pretty serious charge.” Suddenly his surrogates think it would be “unbelievably irresponsible” to plan a response to Russia, even though the current president has already been sufficiently convinced to take action.

Read More on Salon.com

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1376 COMMENTS

  3. With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism
    or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot
    of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.

    Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.

  5. With havin so much written content do you ever run into
    any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either
    created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping
    it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being ripped off?
    I’d truly appreciate it.

  11. Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.

  13. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to
    be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you,
    I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as
    defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a
    signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

  15. Just desire to say your article is as astounding.
    The clearness in your post is simply great and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to
    date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue
    the gratifying work.

  17. Whats up very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb ..
    I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
    I’m glad to find so many helpful info right here within the publish, we want develop more techniques on this
    regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

  20. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or
    blog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this
    web site. Studying this info So i’m glad to convey that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out
    exactly what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to
    don?t forget this website and give it a glance on a relentless basis.

  22. The 960 PROFESSIONAL and 960 EVO SSDs shall be accessible worldwide beginning
    October 2016 and the come wirh a manufacturer’s instructed retail costs starting at $329.ninety nine and $129.ninety nine
    USD respectively – however no mention off a worth on the most important
    model of the drives which is what most wouild want to know.

  24. Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m
    having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!

« Older Comments

LEAVE A REPLY