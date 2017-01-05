Donald Trump and the Russian election hack: Why is he resisting all the evidence?

By Gary Legum
Maybe Trump is Putin’s tool, or is being blackmailed. But isn’t it more likely he’s just an insecure little creep?
If there is any aspect of the just-concluded election more bizarre than the allegations of Russian meddling on behalf of Donald Trump, it is Trump’s continuing resistance to the possibility that the assertions are true.
This is a man, after all, who has never been shy about sharing his beliefs in the most outlandish theories. He has spent the last year and a half throwing out charges without offering evidence, implying by turns that the United States government was intentionally allowing migrants to flood across our southern border, or that Democrats were colluding to steal the election through voter fraud, or that Justice Antonin Scalia might have been assassinated. He first gained notoriety with Republican voters by openly questioning whether President Obama was really born in Hawaii, sucking up all sorts of oxygen to keep attention on that baseless slur.
Nor is this habit of tossing around baseless accusations limited to Trump’s time in politics. In 1989, when five teenagers were accused of gang-raping and nearly killing a jogger, Trump took out a full-page newspaper ad declaring the youths guilty just two weeks after their arrest, long before a trial was even scheduled. This year, despite the fact the men were long ago exonerated, he was still casting doubt on their innocence.
Given all this and so many more examples, it is more than a little jarring to watch Trump turn more cautious than George McClellan, the hesitant general who nearly lost the Civil War, when the question of possible cyberattacks by Russian hackers comes up. Suddenly the president-elect is warning the public that “hacking is very hard to prove.” Suddenly he wants America’s multiple intelligence agencies, who have been seemingly united in their belief that Russia was responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee and other targets, to be “sure” of their assessment “because it’s a pretty serious charge.” Suddenly his surrogates think it would be “unbelievably irresponsible” to plan a response to Russia, even though the current president has already been sufficiently convinced to take action.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
One must additionally contrast the different quotes which are readily available
prior to selecting the proper plan.
Several of these personal courier services utilize couriers who made use of to work for governments in some ability.
Berita terkini Little Mix
Tanta Ginting Bertahun
Musisi Malang
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, iff you know afterward
you can write if not it is complicated to write.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and
our entire community will be thankful to you.
Shop insurance policy enables you to cover these threats in addition to insuring the store
assets in one conveniently handled policy.
When getting products en route insurance, one should check the qualifications of a company.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post. Thank yoou for supplying
this information.
Kindly note: Goods en route insurance policy is valid 24
hours a day supplied your vehicle is protected in a locked compound between the hrs of 9pm and 6am.
I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters
and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
I could not resist commenting. Very well written!|
I’ll right away take hold of your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know so that I may
just subscribe. Thanks.|
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is
time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I
desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!|
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this put up and if I may just I desire to recommend you some fascinating issues or tips.
Perhaps you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I desire to learn even more issues about it!|
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as
you did, the internet can be much more useful
than ever before.|
Ahaa, its good dialogue concerning this post here at this
blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at
this place.|
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet viewers, its really really
good piece of writing on building up new webpage.|
Wow, this post is good, my sister is analyzing these things,
thus I am going to let know her.|
Saved as a favorite, I like your blog!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus the rest
of the site is really good.|
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I may return once again since i have book marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
I must say you’ve done a awesome job with this. Additionally, the
blog loads very quick for me on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!|
These are genuinely enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some fastidious points here.
Any way keep up wrinting.|
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever
work and reporting! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve you guys to my personal blogroll.|
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with
us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and excellent design.|
I really like what you guys are usually up
too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the great works guys I’ve added
you guys to my own blogroll.|
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|
Howdy would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers
and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest
a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Many thanks, I appreciate it!|
I like it when people get together and share ideas. Great
website, keep it up!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?|
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to
be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the
issue fixed soon. Thanks|
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?|
It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on net as
compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this web site.|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but,
I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be
interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over
time.|
Hello! I’ve been reading your website for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out
from Austin Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the great work!|
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided
to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the
knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!|
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to understand so much about this, such as you wrote the guide in it
or something. I believe that you can do with a few % to drive the message home a little
bit, but other than that, that is wonderful blog. A fantastic read.
I will definitely be back.|
I visited various blogs however the audio feature for audio songs
current at this web site is in fact excellent.|
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post! It’s the little changes that make the most important changes.
Many thanks for sharing!|
I absolutely love your site.. Great colors & theme.
Did you develop this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my
own blog and want to learn where you got this from or just what the theme
is called. Thanks!|
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Going
through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I’ll forward this post to
him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a great read.
I appreciate you for sharing!|
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much
the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!|
There is certainly a lot to know about this subject. I really like all the points you’ve made.|
You’ve made some good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views
on this web site.|
What’s up, I log on to your new stuff on a regular basis.
Your writing style is awesome, keep it up!|
I simply could not leave your web site prior to suggesting that I
extremely loved the usual info an individual supply for your guests?
Is gonna be back incessantly in order to check up on new posts|
I needed to thank you for this great read!! I certainly
enjoyed every bit of it. I have you book-marked to check out new
things you post…|
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post. I like to write a little comment to
support you.|
I every time spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles or
reviews every day along with a mug of coffee.|
I constantly emailed this website post page
to all my associates, as if like to read it then my
friends will too.|
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s
tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites
for about a year and am concerned about switching to another
platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!|
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after browsing through a few of
the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely pleased I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it
and checking back frequently!|
Wonderful work! This is the kind of info that
are supposed to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for
now not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and consult with my
website . Thanks =)|
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped
me.|
Hello there, There’s no doubt that your website
might be having browser compatibility issues. Whenever I take a look at your
site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart
from that, wonderful site!|
Someone essentially lend a hand to make significantly articles I’d state.
That is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular publish amazing.
Fantastic task!|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped me out much.
I’m hoping to give something again and aid others such as you
helped me.|
Hello! I just would like to give you a big thumbs up for the excellent
info you have here on this post. I will be returning to your
website for more soon.|
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of net thus from now I am using
net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|
Your way of describing the whole thing in this piece of writing is truly nice, all can simply know it, Thanks
a lot.|
Hi there, I found your blog by way of Google even as searching for a comparable matter,
your site got here up, it looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just changed into alert to your weblog through
Google, and located that it is truly informative. I’m going to
be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate in the event you proceed this in future.
A lot of folks will be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be using?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I would like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any recommendations?|
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with
the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it
yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing,
it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|
I am really inspired together with your writing
abilities and also with the layout for your weblog. Is this a
paid topic or did you modify it your self?
Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing,
it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one today..|
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in web explorer, could check this?
IE still is the marketplace chief and a large portion of folks
will leave out your great writing because of this
problem.|
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to
find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use {some of|a few
o\
Research has actually pointed out a number of factors for why we have the wish to continue
to be in touch with the office while we are on holiday.
Hello, how’s it going? Just shared this post with a colleague, we had a good laugh.
methods related to that.|Hi, of course this post is genuinely fastidious and I have learned lot of
things from iit about blogging. thanks.|It’s an remarkable artile in support of all the web visitors;
they will take advanntage from it I am sure.|I all the time used to read piece of
writing in news papers butt now as I am a user of internet therefore from
now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|Hi colleagues,
is there any other fastidious blog repated to JavaScrtipt articles, while this one is good for PHP programming.|Hello, I also would like to share my opinion here, when i don’t know even about a straightforward thing related to Personal home pages, I always ggo to explore that fromm internet.|Wow!
It’s a nnice jQuery script; I was also seeking for that, thus i got it right now from at tthis time.
Keep it up admin of this site.|Whenn I wish for to place gallery
or LightBox oor yet a sliderr on my web page I allways attempt to use jQuery script in favor of that.|In fact programming is
noothing however it’s a logic, if you geet control on it afterward you
are the professional else nothing.|I like tto work on PHP rather than .NET, though .NET presents the ability
of drag and drop elements, however I likke PHP a lot.|Okay you are correct, in fact Personal home page is a open source and
its aassist we can take frese from any forum or web site since it takes place here at this wweb site.|Hi
there to all, I aam also genuineely keen of
learnin Personal home pages programming, except I
am new one, I forever used to examine articles related to PHP programming.|What a
video it is! Actually amazing and fastidious quality,
please upload more movies having such good quality.
Thanks.|A number of viewers aare keen to watch comic video clips, but I like
to watch terrible videos on YouTube.|Actually picture is the presentation of some one’s feelings; it provides thhe lesson to the viewers.|Hello friends,
nicfe pst and nice urging commented aat this place, I am in fact enjoying by
these.|All right this YouTube video is much improved than ast one, this one has fastidious picture feature as well as audio.|At present I was so tired, and now this time
I have got some relax by watching this funny YouTube video,thanks, keep it up.|On every weekend, we all mates jointly used to watch movie,
because enjoyment iis also essential in life.|I am keen of learning Flash, is there any
piece of writing related to Flash, if okay, then please post
it, thanks.|Yes I am also in look for of Flash tutorials,
as I would like to learn more on the tpic of flash, so if you have please post it here.|I alkso like Flash, however I am not a good designer to
design a Flash, howaever I have computer software bby wtch a Flash is automatically created andd nno more to work.|Hello friends, I am again at this place, and reading this
post related to SEO, its also a nice article, therefore keep it up.|Can any one tell me that
is there any onn the web classes for Search engine marketing, becauwe I
wish for too learn more on the topic of Search engine marketing.|What’s up every buddy,
it’s a impressive entertaining at at this place watching
these funny YouTube videos at here, nice stuff, thanks too admin of this site|It
is the happiewst day of my life so far, when I am watching these funny movies here, because
after whooe day working I was so tired and now feeling sound.|It’s going to be finish of mine
day, except before endd I am reading this enormous paragraph to improve my
knowledge.|Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in thbis technological world
everything is acceesible on net?|Thiss post
is good and fruitful in support of all new Personal home
pages related web programmers; they must study it and perform the practice.|Hi mates,
how is tthe whole thing, and what you want tto say abut this post, in my vierw its really awesome for me.|What’s up Jackson, if you are a new web user afterward you must visit all the time
this web page and read the updated posts at at tnis place.|I keep listening to the newas spea aboout getting free
onlne grant apolications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one.|Thank yyou for your help!|There is obviously a lot tto know about this.
I hink you made sime good points in Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Will come bazck again – taking you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did not expect this on a Wednesday.
This is a great story. Thanks!|Youu made some good pojnts there.
I did a search on the topic and found moost people will agree with your
blog.|As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can help me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write in my site something
like that. Cann I take part of you post to my blog?|Of course, what a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink – bookmark this site?
Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites related to web hosting and specifically comparisoon hosting linux plan web, your ite came up.|You arre a very smart person!|Nice post!
GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s not a
much.|thanks !! very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |my God, i thought
yyou were going to chip in with some decisive insght at thee end there, nnot leave it with ‘we leave it to you too decide’.|What is captcha code?,
pls provide me captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice, when itt comes in india hope it can make a
Rocking place for youngster.. hope that come true.|Wow!
what an idea ! What a concept ! Beautiful .. Amazing …|I usually don’t post in Blogvs but your blog forced me
to, amazing work.. beautiful …|Please, can you
PM me and tell me few more thinks about this, I am really fan off your blog…|Hey very nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amaziong .. I will boomark your blog and
take the ffeeds also…|Hi, I can’t understand how to
addd your site in my rss reader. Can you Help me, please |It sounds
like you’re creating problems yourself by trying to solve this issue instead of looking at why their is a
problem in the first place|I keep listening to
the news speak about getting free online grant applications so I hsve beesn looking around for the
best site to get one.|Thank you for your help!|There is obviiously a lot to know about this.
I think you made some good poonts in Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Will come back again – taking you feeds
also, Thanks.|Hello. Great job. I did not expect this on a Wednesday.
This is a great story. Thanks!|You made some good poits there.
I did a search on the topic and found most people
will agree with your blog.|As a Newbie, I am allways searching online for articles that can help
me. Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write in my site something like that.
Can I take part of your post to my blog?|Of course, what a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink – bookmark this site?
Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites related to web
hosting and specifically comparison hosting linux plan web, your site
came up. |You arre a very smart person! |Hi there, I found your blog via Google while
searhing for first aidd for a heqrt attack and your post looks very interesting for me.|Nice
post! GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s not a
much.|To start earning money with your blog, initially use
Google Adsense but gradually as your traffoc increases, keep adding more and more money making programs to your site.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|I don’t usually reply tto posts
but I will inn this case. |my God,i thought you were going to chip in with some decisive insght at the end there,
not leave it with ‘we leave it to you to decide’.|What is captcha code?, pls provide me captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice, when it comes in india hope it can make a Rocking place for youngster..
hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea ! What a concspt !
Beautiful .. Amazing … |I usually don’t post
in Blogs but your blog forced me to, amazing work.. beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me few more thinks about this,
I am really fan of your blog…gets solved properly asap.|Hey vry nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I wilol bookmark your blog
and take the feeds also…|Hi, I can’t understand how to add your site
in my rss reader. Can you Help me, please
|It sounds like you’re creating problems yourself by trying too solve
this issue instad of looking at why their is a problem in the fist place.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |Such a usefule blog…wow
!!!!|Your bog is so informative … keep upp the good work!!!!|I don’t
usually repl to posts but I will in this
case. WoW |Hey very nice blog!!|good good…this post deserves nothing
…hahaha just joking 😛 …nice post :P|ohhh nice info|VRy interesting tto read it :
P |ohh…nice post bbut really?/? :P|Come onn dude, these facts* and proof* i mean who is posting* lol :P|haha
… the one who is posting the comments |Hello webmaster I like
your post ….|yea nice Work |:O So mush Info :O …
THis Is he MOst AMAzing SIte DUDe… |Blogroll links aintt that great :
P butt i am not the admin… 😛 … Just Telling 😛 |Hi there I like your post|Interesting
article. Were didd you got all the information from…
|Great articles & Nice a site….|Hello, I found youhr blog in a new directory of blogs.
I dont know how your blog came up, must have een a typo, Your blog looks good.
Have a nicxe day.|gr8 resrch bro…|found your site on del.icio.us today and really liked it..
i bookmarked it and will be back to chehk it out some more
later ..|I wish getting over a broken heart can be so
easy as following a few steps.. but its not… |Hi. I read a few of your other posts and wanted to know if you would bbe interested in exchangikng blogroll links?|Hello to
all I can’t understand how to add your site in my rss
reader. Helpp me, please|Wow, thanks a bunch m8 |Pretty!
This wass a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.|Greetings!
Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little
changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!|Hi there!
Thhis posxt couldn’t bee wrfitten any better!
Reading through this post reminds me off my previous room mate!
He always kep talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will havve a good read. Thank you for sharing!|Hi, I think
your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Safari, itt looks fine bbut when pening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give yoou a quick
heads up! Other then that, fanastic blog!|Having read this I thouyht
it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article
together. I once aain find myself spending way to
much time both reading and commenting. But soo what, it was
still worth it!|After all, what a great site and informative posts,
I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.|Hello!
I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after
browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new
to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!|I’d have to examine with
you here. Which is not one thing I usually do!
I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think.
Additionally, thanbks for permitting me to comment!|I wanted to thank
you for this geeat read!! I definitely enjoying every little bbit of it
I have you bookmarked to check out new suff you post…|Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog.
I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back oncde again. Money and freedom is the bsst way to change, may you bee rjch and help other
people.|This blog is definitely ratrher handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only
starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site.
Cann linkk to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much.
Zoey Olsen|Thanbx for the effort, keep up the good
work Great work, I am goinng to start a small Blog Enginme courtse work usingg your site I hope you enjoyy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome.
Hope yoou will right some more posts.|Your style is so unique compared to many other people.
Thank you for publishing when you have tthe opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2|Those are yous alright!
. We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging!
They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look goold though!|I got
good info from your blog|Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site.
Keep up the good writing.|This is a very ggood tips especially to those
new to blogosphere, briief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article.|I couldn’t resist commenting |Saved as a favorite,
I really like your blog!|Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.|Way cool, some valid points!
I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of
the site is also high quality. Have a fun.|Great wordpress blog here..
It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate people like you! take care|This is a topic close to myy heart cheers, where are
your contact etails though?|I loive your blog..
very nicce colors &theme. Didd you create this website yourself?
Plz reply bawck as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like
to know wheere u goot ths from. thanks|Hi, just required you to know Ihe dded your site to
my Google booimarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site haas 1
in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely
helps make reading your blog significantly easier.|I love it when people come together and
share opinions, grea blog, keep itt up.|Good info.
Luky me I reach on your website by accident,I bookmarked it.|he blog was how
do i say it… relevant, finally something thyat helped me.
Thanks|Everthing is very open and very clear explanation of issues.
was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.|I would like to thnkx for the
efforts you have put inn writing thijs blog.
I am hoping the samje high-grade blog post frrom you in the upcoming as well.
In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me tto get my own blog now.
Really the blogging iis spreading its wings quickly. Yourr write up is a good example of it.
We were amazrd at simply how much tar and nicotine is filtered completely after one cigarette so we would
certainly ssay that claim to ccut back tar and nicotine
is true to fact.
Terrific article! That is the kind of information that aree
meant to be shared across the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and talk over with my website .
Thanks =)