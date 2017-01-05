Donald Trump and the Russian election hack: Why is he resisting all the evidence?

By Gary Legum
Maybe Trump is Putin’s tool, or is being blackmailed. But isn’t it more likely he’s just an insecure little creep?
If there is any aspect of the just-concluded election more bizarre than the allegations of Russian meddling on behalf of Donald Trump, it is Trump’s continuing resistance to the possibility that the assertions are true.
This is a man, after all, who has never been shy about sharing his beliefs in the most outlandish theories. He has spent the last year and a half throwing out charges without offering evidence, implying by turns that the United States government was intentionally allowing migrants to flood across our southern border, or that Democrats were colluding to steal the election through voter fraud, or that Justice Antonin Scalia might have been assassinated. He first gained notoriety with Republican voters by openly questioning whether President Obama was really born in Hawaii, sucking up all sorts of oxygen to keep attention on that baseless slur.
Nor is this habit of tossing around baseless accusations limited to Trump’s time in politics. In 1989, when five teenagers were accused of gang-raping and nearly killing a jogger, Trump took out a full-page newspaper ad declaring the youths guilty just two weeks after their arrest, long before a trial was even scheduled. This year, despite the fact the men were long ago exonerated, he was still casting doubt on their innocence.
Given all this and so many more examples, it is more than a little jarring to watch Trump turn more cautious than George McClellan, the hesitant general who nearly lost the Civil War, when the question of possible cyberattacks by Russian hackers comes up. Suddenly the president-elect is warning the public that “hacking is very hard to prove.” Suddenly he wants America’s multiple intelligence agencies, who have been seemingly united in their belief that Russia was responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee and other targets, to be “sure” of their assessment “because it’s a pretty serious charge.” Suddenly his surrogates think it would be “unbelievably irresponsible” to plan a response to Russia, even though the current president has already been sufficiently convinced to take action.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved
to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
Hey! I know thnis is kinda off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for
my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
I’m having troublee finding one? Thankss a lot!
For hottest newas you have to go to see the weeb and oon the web I found this website as a most excelloent
web site for most recent updates.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to
mention that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your weblog posts.
After all I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write
once more very soon!
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea
shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her
ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but
I had to tell someone!
Awesome post.
Another essential aspect in selecting the best binary alternatives broker for you is to pick the one that provides the
most versatile trading platform.
Magoosh – please include a line or two in the application pertaining to the site, technique
tests and so on
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring
on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my
audience would appreciate your work. If
you are even remotely interested, feel free to
shoot me an email.
Freight, insurance and also cost (CIF) – under these terms
the vendor takes out insurance policy on an ‘open cover’ basis.
Excellent site you have here.. It’s hard to find quality
writing like yours nowadays. I really appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
This infoo is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?
Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog inn Chrome, it looks fine but when opoening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
I ran the update on automobile sharing recently, but I released it before I got
specific concerns answered from Car2Go.
You made some good points there. I checked on the web for more info about the issue
and found most people will go along with your views on this
website.
Hi there, Might I know what most inexpensive as well as trusted messenger service
from manila to u.s.a.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your
intelligence on just posting videos to your site
when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
This sort of insurance policy could shield the particular vehicle in addition to the items inside your van.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
It is tough to comment concerning probale factor for delay without recognizing belief of the products and your address.
Também conhecidas uma vez que mugs, as canecas de porcelana podem ser colocadas no microondas
a fim de esquentar leite, chá, ou que você ora esquentar.
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking the time and actual effort to
generate a great article but what can I say I procrastinate
a whole lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.