Donald Trump Jr. Praises Alt-Right Misogynist for Attacking Susan Rice

Trump Jr. said Mike Cernovich, known for once tweeting “date rape does not exist,” deserves Pulitzer for attacking Susan Rice.

By Sheryl Estrada / April 5, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. said on Tuesday that Mike Cernovich, who runs the alt-right website DangerandPlay.com, deserves a Pulitzer Prize for a blog post he wrote accusing former national security adviser Susan Rice of unethical practices.

But Cernovich has a history of racist and sexist tweets, such as advice on how to “slut shame” Black women.

According to a CNN article published in November, Cernovich “regularly tweets inflammatory and unfounded conspiracy theories.”

He wrote on Aug. 12, 2012 in a since-deleted tweet:

“Have you guys ever tried ‘raping’ a girl without using force? Try it. It’s basically impossible. Date rape does not exist.”

In February 2016, Cernovich tweeted: “Not being a slut is the only proven way to avoid AIDS. If you love Black women, slut shame them.”