DeVos Civil Rights Office Pick Once Claimed Discrimination for Being White: Report – NBC News

by Safia Samee Ali

Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has appointed as the acting head of the department’s Office for Civil Rights a woman who once complained of discrimination for being white. The appointment has civil rights advocates leery of the choice.

Attorney Candice Jackson, who was announced as the deputy assistant secretary in the Office for Civil Rights on Wednesday, spoke out about being discriminated against for being white as a college student, according to a report by ProPublica.

