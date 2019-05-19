DESTINATION BED-STUY CELEBRATES THE ART OF HEALTHY LIVING

Live Symposium Honored Pioneers in the Food Justice Community

Bed-Stuy Arts Stroll held its second Destination Bed-Stuy Symposium. This time, the quarterly affair brought a range of health and wellness experts together to discuss the healing properties of art, food justice and nutrition. Panelist included former musician and artist, Bed-Stuy’s Bless Roxwell, founder of LifeBEam Energetics who discussed her transition from music into wellness and finding one’s life purpose as a key. Roxwell shared how she uses Reiki healing, meditation and coaching as a healing therapy. Pratt Institute’s Art Therapy program graduate students Rivka Polisky and Brittney Moskowitz were on hand to discuss how art and wellness are vital to one’s whole body.

In tandem, pioneer Dennis Derryck of Corbin Hill Food Project and Ena K. McPherson of Tranquility Farm both stressed the importance of food quality, healthy choices and controlling food sources and choices as related to farming and growing food in the community. Emory Moore, Jr. of EM Arts and Natasha Johnson, a yoga instructor, discussed the vital need for engaging in exercise and starting from doing just a bit to regular intensive workouts. Emory, who creates and runs movement exercise programs for children in the school system, both public and charter schools, spoke about the need to move kids outdoors, away from TV and video games to doing any type of movement to increase activity and stem obesity.

In addition to the lively discussion, Community Board 3’s District Manager Henry Butler presented community gardener McPherson and farm-to-table pioneer Derryck with special citatiosn on behalf of Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams while Jamila Pringle-Fynes presented a special citation from the Mayor to the two urban farmers. Citi Bike, New York City’s largest bike-share program, were on hand to present a safety presentation and provide passes to all attendees. The evening ended with a food demonstration from both Community Kitchen and Corbin Hill Food Project chefs on healthy green options and using simple menus to cook and eat healthy.