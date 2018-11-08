Democrats Win the New York State Senate

Democrats take the state Senate and Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins will become the first female Majority Leader in the state Legislature in January when the Democrats will hold all three branches of state government. City & State reports: “Now that the party has control of the state Senate, they are poised to pass many pieces of legislation that Republicans have, until this point, blocked from even coming to a vote. These includes single-payer health care, which has repeatedly passed the Assembly, and the Reproductive Health Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade into state law. Other items on the agenda include strengthening rent regulations, criminal justice reforms and changes to voting laws.”