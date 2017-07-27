Cumbo Endorsed by Public Advocate James, Council Speaker Mark-Viverito and Borough President Adams

At the Ingersoll Community Center’s Garden of Eden earlier this month, Laurie Cumbo was endorsed by her predecessor in the 35th District and current New York City Public Advocate “Tish” James, Speaker of the New York City Council Melissa Mark-Viverito and Council member Vanessa Gibson, the presidents of four tenant associations in the district and women leaders from all across the city.

This week, Borough President Eric Adams added his endorsement saying, “I am proud to announce my endorsement of Council member Laurie Cumbo’s reelection. Laurie and I are working together to reduce gun violence, stop the Bedford-Union Armory development project and improve our parks and schools”. “No one is fighting harder for her community than Laurie, and I look forward to working with her for another four years.”

“It has been an honor to work with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams over the last three years on issues that matter most to the 35th District. We’ve fought side-by-side for victories on issues ranging from low-income housing and public safety to capital improvements in our schools and domestic violence prevention,” said Council member Laurie Cumbo. “Most recently, we worked together to deliver a major victory for the community to create over 600 units of rent-regulated affordable housing at the Brooklyn Jewish Hospital housing complex, which prevented the displacement of hundreds of Brooklynites. Eric is a tower in our community and I look forward to building on our accomplishments together over the next four years.”

Primary day is September 12, 2017.