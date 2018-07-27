Culture Passes Give Library’s New Life

As time progresses, it becomes extremely evident that institutions such as libraries are not really taken advantage of. This is likely because advances in technology have allowed people to access whatever books they want at the swipe and click of a finger. The people that do still visit libraries tend to only do so for computer access. Most people often think to themselves, “Who needs to go to the library anymore, right?” A statement proved evident in an interview with Michaela Johnson who stated, “I can’t remember the last time I went to a library. I don’t even know where my library card is!” Well folks, it’s time to find and dust off those good ol’ library cards and get ready to put them to great use! The Brooklyn Public Library announced its new addition to the establishment that will serve as a great tool for all New Yorkers. This new addition spoken of is the Brooklyn Public Library Culture Pass! According to its website, a Culture Pass is a program for cardholding individuals aged 13 and up.

In addition to the Brooklyn Public Library, other participating libraries include the Queens Library and the New York Public Library. Using their library card, people are granted free access and admission to several of New York City’s best museums, centers, gardens and so much more. With an opportunity this amazing, everyone should try to obtain one as quickly as possible, here’s how. In order to retrieve a Culture Pass, one must log in with their library card information and simply browse for passes by date and/or venue. After this, one would make a reservation and download or print their pass before their visit to whichever establishment covered by the BPLCP. Of these establishments are:

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

The Drawing Center (Manhattan)

Historic Richmond Town (Staten Island)

Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust (Manhattan)

New York Transit Museum (Brooklyn)

Queens Museum

Wave Hill (The Bronx)

Brooklyn Museum

Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum (Manhattan)

Those are only to name a few! Culture Passes will help ensure a fun-filled summer with family and friends. Great experiences and at the price of nothing, you truly cannot beat that. If you do not already have a valid library card, in order to qualify for one, one must be a resident of New York State or work for a company or go to a school in New York City. Visit your local library’s website to start now!