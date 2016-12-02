By Isaac Saney, Co-Chair & Spokesperson, Canadian Network on Cuba – November 14, 2014
The Canadian Network On Cuba (CNC) is launching the Cuba For West Africa Campaign to raise funds to assist the ongoing Cuban medical missions in the West African nations of Guinea-Conakry, Liberia & Sierra Leone that are engaged in fighting the Ebola epidemic. The Cuban medical mission is by far the largest sent by any country. Standing side-by-side with the peoples of West Africa, 461 Cuban doctors and nurses – chosen from more than 15,000 volunteers – have gone to West Africa and joined the struggle against Ebola. Jose Luis Di Fabio, a representative of the World Health Organization, underscored that “there are more human resources from Cuba than from many, many NGOs put together.”
Such is the magnitude of Cuba’s solidarity with Africa that even the corporate media, usually unduly harsh in their views concerning Cuba, had to give the Caribbean nation plaudits for its actions. For example, the New York Times, recognizing at last Cuba’s virtue, has been moved to editorialize its position that the U.S. economic embargo against the island should end and the three Cubans still imprisoned in the U.S. as fighters against terrorism should be freed. Also, on October 9th, the Wall Street Journal stated: “Few have heeded the call, but one country has responded in strength: Cuba.” As Jorge Lefebre Nicolas, Cuba’s ambassador to Liberia, declared: “We cannot see our brothers from Africa in difficult times and remain there with our arms folded.” Havana’s contribution is to be contrasted with that of Washington, which dispatched thousands of soldiers, instead of more desperately needed healthcare personnel and resources.
The Cuban doctors serving in West Africa are motivated not by financial gain but by the profound internationalist values of solidarity inculcated since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. Since 1959, more than 300,000 Cuban medical workers have served in 158 countries. Currently, 50,000 Cuban doctors and nurses are serving in 66 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. Indeed, before the Ebola epidemic there were more than 4,000 Cuban healthcare personnel treating people in 32 African countries. As Dr. Jorge Perez Avila, the director of the Pedro Kouri Institute for Tropical Medicine in Havana – where those going to fight Ebola get three weeks of intensive specialized training before going overseas – noted: “Our principle has been to share what we have.”
In 2010 Cuba rose to the immense challenge of helping the heroic people of Haiti after the earthquake that inflicted such horrendous suffering. In response, the CNC launched the Cuba For Haiti Campaign as the best way by which Canadians could help Haiti. The success of the Cuba For Haiti Campaign demonstrates the confidence and respect that Canadians have for the people for Cuba. The respect and confidence increase the better we know Cuba.
In 2014, as it has always done, Cuba is taking up the cause of humanity in Guinea-Conakry, Liberia & Sierra Leone. Africa has called and Cuba has answered.
At the September 16, 2014 meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Cuban representative Abelardo Moreno declared: “Humanity has a debt to African people. We cannot let them down.”
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
I am really impressed with your writing skills and
also with the format for your blog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to peer
a great blog like this one today.
As executors, it’s essential to make the most of his estate so to pay
off as a lot of the debt as you can, but you don’t
have to place up your individual money.
Goood day! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this ost reminds me off my previous room mate!
He always kkept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him.
Pretty sujre he will have a good read. Many thanks forr sharing!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus
i came to ?return the favor?.I’m attempting to find
things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few
of your ideas!!
Ⲏello there I am ѕso excited I found your Ьlog page, I really
found you by error, whilе I was looking on Bing for sօmething else, Regardⅼeѕs I am here now andd woᥙld just ⅼike to say cheers foг
a remmarkable post аnd a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/deѕign), I don’t have time to read through iit all at the momеnt
but I have book-marked it and аlso added our RSS
feeds, so when I have time I wull be baack to read much more, Please do keep up the superb b.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and
found that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for
brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Right here is the right web site for anyone who wants to
understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really
would want to?HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject which has been discussed for decades.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
Appreciating the hard work you put into your site andd in depth information you offer.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t
the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Learning how to write an article that captivates your audience will improve not only your sales,
but your online authority as well. Jill Greenberg is one of the more popular photographers who presents her photos in unique ways.
Now as a result, the time you invested in the creation process is a drop
in the bucket compared to the exposure and longevity you are
experiencing.
Thanks for every other informative blog. Where else
may I get that kind of info written in such an ideal approach?
I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the
glance out for such information.
I do believe alll of the concepts you ave introduced on your post.
They’re really convincing and will efinitely work.
Still, thhe posts arre too quick for novices. Could you
please extend them a bbit from next time? Thanks for thhe post.
http://www.tdqckt.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=12965&do=profile
Right here is the perfect webpage for everyone who wants to understand this
topic. You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need to?HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been discussed for years.
Great stuff, just wonderful!
Marlboro 8 filter system disposable cigarette filters
considerably remove tar, nicotihe also hazards from cigarette smoking without altering the taste of your
cigarette.
They should also respond to your suggestions in a timely manner.
Other commonly known terms are sub-categories of these main types.
The web designing is also a skill, and you can only impress your visitors through creative
websites.
Informative article, totally what I was looking for.
Every weekend i used to visit this web site, for the
reason that i wish for enjoyment, since this this site conations genuinely nice funny data too.
I read this post completely on the topic of the
comparison of most up-to-date and preceding
technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your
stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful.
I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating
and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and
you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait
to read much more from you. This is actually a wonderful website.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the good work.
Dabei sollten Shape Caps frei von zusätzlichen Farb- und Aromastoffen, Füll- und Konservierungsmitteln sein. http://lingmu.Weblike.jp/xoops_china/modules/profile/userinfo.php?uid=320805
They should also respond to your suggestions in a timely
manner. For Frisky Kitten, I am currently in the process of designing it, while doing other things, like crocheting a bunch
of can cozies to help raise money for a family member who had an accident and doesn’t have insurance,
maintaining Purlsand – Puffs. Have a mind map
of what the website would look like and then write it on a piece of paper.
Hi, yeah this paragraph is genuinely fastidious and I have
learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Se trataba de una casa unifamiliar, al llegar a
casa y abrir el garaje, se dieron cuenta que había agua en el suelo y una de las tuberías rezumaba y había creado un mal olor en todo el lugar.
So you, as the restorer, have to set realistic goals as to exactly what parts of the car
you are going to restore to their original states and what parts of the car you are willing to
restore “as close as possible” to their original states.
Be smart and savvy when negotiating the interest rate for
new cars and don’t just sign on the bottom line. It is available in two versions of petrol and diesel and has been a very reasonable price.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back
frequently!