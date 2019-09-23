Crown Heights Jews & Blacks Celebrate Unity

By Kimari Clarke

African-American and Jewish residents of Crown Heights yesterday came together in Brower Park on Brooklyn Avenue and Prospect Place to celebrate and promote unity in the neighborhood.

The event, the 4th Annual “One Crown Heights Neighborhood” Festival, saw families enjoying a day of food, games, portrait painting and community networking. City Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo (D-Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights, Crown Heights) and NY1 News Anchor and Crown Heights resident Errol Louis hosted the event.

There were appearances made by Krystal Hudson, First Deputy Director for Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; State Senator Zelnor Myrie (D-Brownsville, Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Gowanus, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, South Slope, Sunset Park) and Council member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. (D-Bedford-Stuyvesant, Northern Crown Heights).

