Cory Booker blasts Republicans for amnesia over Trump’s “shithole” remark

Democratic Senator says Homeland Security Secretary is ‘complicit’ after she says she ‘did not hear’ the president use the term ‘shithole’.

Democrats accused Republicans of selective amnesia on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, testified under oath that she “did not hear” Trump use the term “shithole” to describe African countries.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker angrily criticized Nielsen’s comments, telling her: “Your silence and your amnesia is complicity.”

