Compassion: Caroline Cohen’s Strategy

Caroline Cohen is a candidate for Civil Court Judge, 6th Municipal District. Her duties would include presiding over general misdemeanor criminal cases, traffic violations, evictions and most civil small claims under 15,000. “As a Civil Court Judge, I may be placed in Housing Court, Family Court and Civil Court,” she said.

In our interview, I asked Ms. Cohen to tell me what if would be like to walk into her courtroom, not represented, fearful and alone “My staff would respectfully approach and ask, ‘May I help you?’ I am a big believer that I and the courtroom staff need to know what’s going on with litigants in the room. Everyone will have a degree of warmth.”

Cohen then described the 10am calendar call may be followed by her choosing to stand in front of the court, greeting everyone with a “Good Morning” and an interpreter presenting rules of the courtroom. “It’s possible that you will not speak English,” she commented.

The disabled and parents of children would be seen first. Cohen explained, “Access-A-Ride will not be able to come back and get those that didn’t know that they’d be waiting longer than expected.” She also commented that parents would likely be affected by having their children in the courtroom for a period of time. “I’d see what their numbers are and take them first. I have a feel for how to operate born out of seeing judges.”

Cohen attended the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and received her bachelor’s degree and Master of Arts from New York University. She is familiar with the needs of these litigants from her current position as civil rights attorney and Senior Associate at Crumiller P.C. At the practice, she works to fight against gender and pregnancy discrimination, as well as protecting the civil rights of vulnerable tenants, including the elderly and disabled. Some former employers included the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), where she successfully litigated a variety of cases including discrimination cases brought before the New York State Division of Human Rights, New York City Commission on Human Rights, the EEOC and the New York State Supreme Court.

She’s proud that along with her team of supporters they’ve collectively knocked on 25,000 doors. “It’s crucially important to personally knock on doors and speak with the community,” Cohen says. “The hallmark of my campaign is trying to be as transparent as possible.”

Cohen is also a working mom. As a judicial candidate, she feels fortunate that every day on the campaign trail she’s able to call on her friends, neighbors and family to watch her children while maintaining her professional obligations. Juggling these commitments, she feels it has endowed her with a compassionate perspective needed on the bench.

She feels that new criminal justice reforms, taking effect in January 2020, are necessary. “I worked to elect progressive candidates that would make such changes.” These reforms include speedy trials, which prevent prosecutors from unnecessary delaying of proceedings and the need for them to present evidence sooner to the defense. It also includes cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felonies to be released with no need to pay.

In September 2018, Cohen was reelected as Judicial Delegate of the 42nd Assembly District. She is a member of the Park Slope United Methodist Church where she’s been able to hold “Know Your Rights” events, “how laws may change” and additional community-centered interests. She lives in Ditmas Park-Flatbush with her husband Steve, their two children, Daschel and CiCi, and dog Petey.