Community Calendar!

Tuesday, June 12th – BAADDDD Sonia Sanchez!

Film Screening – Hudson Guild, 7:30PM 441 W. 26th St., MANHATTAN, FREE

Documentary on living poetic legend and activist. Screening as part of “Selabrayson!” presented by Caribbean Film Academy in collaboration with the Luminal Theater. 212-760-9837

Tuesdays in June

Ntozake Shange Play Reading Series

“Family Night by Cassandra Medley” 6/12

“Baby Doll” by Judi Ann Mason on 6/19

“The Carelessness of Love”

by Michael Dinwiddie on 7/26

NFT in association w Castillo Theater 543 W 42nd St, New York

212–353-1176 This series is dedicated to Ntozake Shange, living legend, American playwright and poet. 212-941-1234

Wednesday, June 13th

Negritude Art Show

ARTS ENY 10AM-5PM

534 Livonia Ave. FREE

Our exhibition sparks conversations around how we dispel stereotypes, discrimination and oppression, and ways in which we can bring light to a new Black consciousness. Our gallery is open to the public M-F from 10am-5pm free of charge! 718-676-6006

Saturday, June 16th

Fort Greene Brooklyn – Juneteenth Arts Festival Cuyler Gore Park 12-6PM 2 Greene Avenue at Fulton St.

Music! Dance! Poetry! Artistry! Fashion! Food! Community! History! Presented by the Cooperative Culture Collective

Brooklyn District 16’s Intergenerational Men’s Health Experience P.S. 21 180 Chauncey St. 10-2PM

Epic Theater Ensemble Performance, Film Screenings, Fitness Demo, Health & Wellness, Bring your youth, your father, the men in your life, and yourselves – Enjoy dynamic opportunities to engage your mind, body and spirit through: yoga and meditation; basketball clinic; Literacy, Inc. Discussion: Effect of police brutality on youth and on a father-son relationship.

Sunday, June 17th

“In Recognition of Juneteenth & Father’s Day Cultural Caravan Community Forums Taped live @ CEMOTAP

CEMOTAP Center FREE 135-05 Rockaway Blvd., So Ozone Pk QNS Debut taping of live weekly Community Engagement Forums before a studio audience by Cultural Caravan Productions. Louise Dente, host and exec producer, invites the community. 718-804-5810

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Sat., June 30th – Wednesday, July 4th

47th Annual International

African Arts Festival – Commodore Barry Park, Navy St., Flushing & Park, Sugg. donation: $5/adults, $2/children 10AM-9PM, Rain or shine = This 2018 theme is “Dekawowo” (solidarity) from the Ewe people of Ghana and Togo. David Rudder, Muntu Dance Theater of Chicago; Rene McLean, Ballet Folkloric; Cutumba, Neil Clarke-Mongo Santamaria Project and lots more. 718-638-6700 www.iaafestival.org