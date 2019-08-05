Friday, August 2nd

Bassist Endea Owens at the Jazzy Jazz Festival Medgar Evers College, 1638 Bedford Ave., rain or shine, 7-10pm, FREE. This year’s Dr. Mary Umolu Jazzy Jazz Festival honors reggae legend Eddy Grant and features musicians from a wide variety of disciplines through August 30th. Tonight’s feature, Endea Owens, a recent graduate of The Juilliard School, is Lincoln Center’s Emerging Artist of 2019 and a vibrant up-and-coming bassist.

Honoring Larry Levan at First Fridays House Music Edition Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd., Harlem, 6-10pm. Free admission is sold out. VIP Express Line tix are $5. In honor of legendary DJ Larry Levan, guests will jam all night long to house music! Levan was a house music pioneer in New York City, best known for his decade-long residency at the popular Paradise Garage.

Guests are also invited to check out the three current exhibitions, “A Ballad for Harlem,” “Crusader: Martin Luther King, Jr.” and “Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Commodore Barry Park, 2 Park Ave., doors at 6pm, movie at sunset. All ages welcome, FREE. Afropunk Presents Reel Revolution: Movies in the Park. This film, in the franchise, introduces Miles Morales, a Black Latin teen becomes Spider-Man and must … you know – save the world!

Saturday, August 3rd

Educator’s Summer Book Club Brooklyn Roasting Company, 25 Jay St., 10am, FREE. Hosted by Queens on Purpose, this book club gives educators the opportunity to make their own summer reading a priority. Come ready to share your viewpoints on must-read titles. This session it’s Dread Nation by Justina Ireland, in which an America, both foreign and familiar, is a country on the brink at the explosive crossroads where race, humanity and survival meet.

Big Up Yuhself: Target First Saturdays 200 Eastern Parkway, 5-10pm, FREE. A salute to the islands featuring the film Black Mother, a spiritual journey through Jamaica channeling rebellion and reverence; Afro-Cuban band Los Habaneros, Haitian choreographer Charnice Charmant and Afrobeat dancers teach and perform, and Noise Cans presents Bermuda’s masquerade traditions. Also, two DJ sets, teen apprentice talks, Caribbean food from Greedi Vegan and desserts by Island Pops.

The 70s Soul Jam Ford Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk, 3052 W. 21st St. Doors at 6, show at 7pm, FREE. Three classic soul groups will serenade Brooklyn by the cooling water. This is one of Summerstage’s hundreds of free concerts across the boroughs.

The Stylistics, The Manhattans and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes will perform.

Monday, August 5th

Get Free Summer Meals thru August 30th Hot breakfasts and hot lunches are waiting for people 18 and under at many city schools. Cold breakfasts and lunches are available at pools, parks and libraries across the city. All menus are subject to change, but are pork-free with no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners. www.schools.nyc.gov/summermeals]

Thursday, August 8th

Third World R&B Festival at MetroTech Center, 304 Bridge St. at the MetroTech Commons, 12pm, FREE. The Reggae Ambassadors are back! The long-standing reggae-fusion band celebrates 45 years rockin’ the house and movin’ the feet. They draw on everything from R&B, funk and pop to rock, dancehall and rap. Legends!

Friday, August 9th

What’s Goin’ On? Prospect Park Bandshell, 9th St. & PPW, 7:30 show, 6:30 gates (but line up earlier). Marvin Gaye’s masterwork 1971 album, What’s Going On, will be performed in its entirety, curated by guitarist and bandleader Felicia Collins and featuring friends and fellows Toshi Reagon, Siedah Garrett, Terri Lynne Carrington, Kim Clarke, Valerie Naranjo, La Tanya Hall and other singers and instrumentalists.