Community Calendar

1619-2019: 400 Years of Resistance and Perseverance

CEMOTAP, 135-05 Rockaway Blvd., Queens, 2pm, FREE. Three dynamic lecturers will speak about the 400 years since Africans arrived in Jamestown, Virginia and all that has happened since then. Author Dr. Gloria Browne-Marshall; Black Star News Publisher Milton Allimadi, a Garvey Scholar and UNIA High Chancellor; and Brother Raymond Dugue will address the topic. Attend this forum to hear about this critical period from the perspectives of an African born in the U.S., an African born in the Caribbean and an African born on the African Continent. For info call 718-322-8454.

Printmasters Gallery Tour Wilmer Jennings Gallery at Kenkeleba, 219 E. 2nd St. at Avenue B, Manhattan, 2-4pm, FREE. Come see and learn about the diverse, beautiful and powerful art by gifted artists, including John Biggers, Camille Billops, Bob Blackburn, Elizabeth Catlett, Ernie Crichlow, Linda Hiwot, Yolene Legrand, Hayward Oubre, Charles Sallee, Hale Woodruff and others.

La Casita Lincoln Center Out of Doors, 30 Lincoln Plaza, Manhattan, 1pm, FREE. Through poetry, music and stories, a community of artists and activists across cultures and traditions give voice to the everyday heroes advocating for human, civil, immigrant, LGBTQ and women’s rights. Enjoy poets Sonia Sanchez, Haki R. Madhubuti, Dakota Camacho, Rashidah Ismaili, Willie Perdomo and Julian Randall, along with music and dance by Chief Joseph Chatoyer, Garifuna Folkloric Ballet, Kelsey Pyro, Lone Piñon and Raye Zaragoza. Baba Israel is MC.

Calling All Artists! Rooted Theater Company is seeking 15-min. socially relevant plays of any genre that are in line with our mission and vision (films and poems will also be considered). Submissions are due no later than August 19th at 12pm. Selected pieces will be produced by Rooted at our 2019 Fall Symposium tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1st-3rd. Send your submission (other than film) as a PDF to info@rootedtheaterco.org. Do not include your name on the play’s title page. Highly suggested to visit website for complete guidelines.

Get Free Summer Meals thru August 30th Hot breakfasts and hot lunches are waiting for people 18 and under at many city schools. Cold breakfasts and lunches available at pools, parks & libraries across the city. All menus subject to change, but are pork-free with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. www.schools.nyc.gov/summermeals

Vaccination & Education Access: Lifting Up Black Voices! Ancient Song Doula Services, 521Halsey St., doors open at 6:30, discussion at 7pm, FREE. New York State recently voted to ban the use of religious exemption, which allowed unimmunized children to attend public schools. How will this new policy impact Black and Brown children? What choices are available to parents who do not choose to immunize their children? What are the implications for independent schools in the face of this public health crisis? Come and join the discussion.

Ruthie Foster R&B Festival at MetroTech Center, 304 Bridge St. at the MetroTech Commons, 12pm, FREE. Gospel, blues, funk and soul are transformed by the powerful vocals of this Texan singer who moves hearts and spirits with her authentic talent.

The Stylistics, the Manhattans & Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes Ford Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk, 3052 W. 21st St., doors open at 6, show at 7pm, FREE. Three classic soul groups will serenade Brooklyn by the cooling water at this ‘70s Soul Jam. This is one of hundreds of free Summerstage concerts across the boroughs

Third World R&B Festival at MetroTech Center, 304 Bridge St. at the MetroTech Commons, 12pm, FREE. The Reggae Ambassadors are back! The longstanding reggae-fusion band celebrates 45 years rockin’ the house and movin’ the feet. They draw on everything from R&B, funk and pop to rock, dancehall and rap. Legends!