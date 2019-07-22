Community Calendar

Friday, July 19th

Amazing Grace Screening at Senior Cinema BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette St., doors open at 9:30am, film at 10am, FREE. Movie lovers ages 65 and up can watch this wonderful documentary while enjoying complimentary popcorn and soda. The film, directed by Alan Elliott and Sydney Pollack, is the long-unseen concert film of Aretha Franklin’s iconic gospel concert recorded over two days at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. This screening not open to the general public. Seniors can RSVP to CommunityAffairs@bam.org.

Saturday, July 20th

Henry Box Brown – A Musical Journey, Baha’i Center, 53 E. 11th St., Manhattan, 4:30pm & 1:30 on Sun., 7/21, $20. Inspired by the true story of an 1850’s enslaved Virginia man who shipped himself to freedom in a box with the help of African-American and white abolitionists. With a fusion of Gospel, R&B, Bluegrass, traditional and original Negro spirituals, this musical celebrates the ability to transcend barriers and the triumph of the human spirit. In 2018, it toured with Dr. Joy DeGruy and received a Best Musical nomination at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. [Tix at Brownpapertickets.com]

Future Saturdays Family Day: Fashion Brooklyn-Style, Brooklyn Navy Yard Building 77 at Flushing & Vanderbilt Aves., 12:30-3pm, FREE. This event for children ages 5-12 is a day of learning, demos, workshops and hands-on activities exploring fashion. It’s presented for future designers and their fashion-forward adult chaperones. Kids will find out which are the best materials for different kinds of shirts, what goes into designing a cool pair of sneakers and more. Register at Eventbrite. (Adults without children will not be admitted.)

Sunday, July 21st

Soul Clap & Dance-Off Live Revue Ford Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk, 3052 W. 21st St. Doors at 5, show at 6pm, FREE. Irma Thomas, Archie Bell, The Joe Bataan Orchestra, Carl Carlton, Betty Harris, Binky Griptite, Renaldo Domino and others with a $500 dance contest. Presented by Summerstage NYC and Jonathan Toubin and New York Night Train.

Wednesday, July 24th

Get Your Annual Mammogram @ The Mount Sinai Mobile Unit Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center, 102 Fort Greene Pl. at Lafayette Ave., 10am-4pm, FREE. You are eligible if: you are age 40 or over, have not had a mammogram in the past year, have no signs or symptoms of breast disease and are insured, underinsured or uninsured. To register, schedule an appointment at BPMC with Ketriana Yvonne, 718-596-9800, Ext. 203. Bring ID, your health insurance card (if applicable) and copies of past mammograms, if you have them.

Thursday, July 25th

Cha Wa BAM MetroTech 304 Bridge St. at the MetroTech Commons, 12pm, FREE. The spirit of New Orleans comes to MetroTech with the infectious funk sounds of and elaborate costumes of Cha Wa. This Grammy-nominated brass band honors the legendary Mardi Gras Indians while building off their vibrant cultural roots, bridging the gap between NOLA street culture and modern R&B.

Friday, July 26th

MEC Jazz Ensemble Medgar Evers College, 1638 Bedford Ave., 7-10pm, rain or shine, FREE. This year’s Dr. Mary Umolu Jazzy Jazz Festival is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Eddy Grant. The MEC Jazz Ensemble provides performance opportunities for these talented students on and off campus.

Sunday, July 28th

Moshood 25th Anniversary Fashion Show & Party Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St., 3-8pm, showtime at 6pm, $20. “Suggested Blessing.” Moshood Creations invites the public to come celebrate a milestone anniversary and a big move. After 25 years of bringing inspired African fashion to Fort Greene, the business is moving to Restoration Plaza in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Thursday, August 1st

A Community Dialogue on Vaccination & Education Access Ancient Song Doula Services, 521Halsey St., doors open at 6:30pm, discussion at 7pm, FREE. New York State recently voted to ban the use of religious exemption, which allowed unimmunized children to attend public schools. How will this new policy impact Black and Brown children? What choices are available to parents who do not choose to immunize their children? What are the implications for independent schools in the face of this public health crisis? Come and join the discussion.

Sunday, August 18th

Sunday Rooftop Soiree Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., 3-7pm, FREE. Enjoy music on the beautiful BCM rooftop featuring The Dwayne “Cook” Broadnax Group, with Stanley Banks, Monte Croft and Gene Ghee with special guest Vocalist Patsy Grant. Co-hosted by the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and the Crown Heights North Association.